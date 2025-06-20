Emma Myall Named Head Coach of UC Santa Barbara Women’s Water Polo

UC Santa Barbara has named Emma Myall the permanent head coach of its women’s water polo program, removing the interim title she held during the 2025 season. The announcement was made Wednesday by Director of Athletics, Kelly Barsky.

“Emma Myall has demonstrated leadership and worked to establish a competitive culture within our program,” said Barsky in a press release. “We look forward to building on this foundation in the seasons ahead.”

Myall was appointed interim head coach shortly before the start of the 2025 season. Under her leadership, the Gauchos finished with a 16–13 record, including wins over ranked opponents such as Loyola Marymount, Brown, and Cal State Northridge

.Myall joined the Gauchos as an assistant coach in 2024. She previously coached at Pacific, where she was a student-athlete on the women’s water polo team and a volunteer assistant with the men’s team. In 2021, she helped the men’s program reach the Golden Coast Conference Championship match.

Myall holds a degree in Sports Science and Sports Education from Pacific and a master’s degree in Management Entrepreneurship from Durham University in the United Kingdom. She is originally from Lafayette, California.