Shaking the Palm Trees for More Information

The announcement hit social media like a storm: A brand-new music festival featuring John Mayer as the headliner — along with Kygo, Sofi Tukker, Austin Millz, and Victoria Nadine — was coming to town this fall.

Poster for Palm Tree Music Festival Montecito | Photo: Courtesy

Palm Tree Music Festival Montecito is indeed coming to the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club (technically located in Carpinteria) on October 4, certainly looks like a luxe event, billed as “a premium lifestyle experience, merging world-class entertainment with a coastal California vibe and elevated, VIP-led hospitality” (which includes a collaboration with Rosewood Miramar Beach that includes things like personalized beach house butler service and complimentary transportation to and from the venue).

But locals, especially those of us who have been to music festivals that differ wildly in terms of experience and amenities, have all sorts of questions about the festival that go beyond the obvious appeal of the hot ticket lineup.

To give you some perspective on the size of these artists, Sofi Tukker sold out the Santa Barbara Bowl last summer, deejay Austin Milz played Coachella this year, and Victoria Nadine is a Norwegian indie singer-songwriter who happens to be partnered with the Norwegian superstar deejay Kygo, who was the first house music producer to perform at an Olympics closing ceremony in August 2016 at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Then there is the big, BIG name John Mayer, an iconic guitarist/vocalist and seven time Grammy Award winner for his best-selling soft-rock solo career, who is playing a three-day gig with Dead & Company in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park next, which can seat about 50,000 people (or almost 60 percent of Santa Barbara’s population).

Kygo and Jesse James at Palm Tree Music Festival Hamptons with Revolve | Photo: Kurza

Founded as lifestyle and hospitality brand by Kygo and Myles Shear (a heavy hitter in the EDM music space), with previous Palm Tree Music Festivals in destinations such as the Hamptons, Oahu, Aspen, St. Barts, Melbourne, and coming to St. Tropez and Sardinia this summer, this is a big, big deal festival. But what really is their deal? I asked CEO Michael Diaz a few questions about the event.

Can you give me a little background on how you decided to bring this festival to our area? We’ve never had anything quite like this before. Why Santa Barbara? Why the Polo Club in particular?

As we set out to bring Palm Tree Music Festival to an iconic West Coast destination, Santa Barbara quickly stood out as the perfect fit. It captures the essence of the Palm Tree Crew lifestyle — a seamless blend of laid-back luxury, celebration, and coastal appeal. The Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club is a legendary, premier California landmark that offers the ideal backdrop for an unforgettable weekend of music, California charm, and the signature Palm Tree Crew energy.

Palm Tree Music Festival Hamptons with Revolve | Photo: Kurza

What’s the basic setup for the festival? Are there multiple stages with things going on concurrently?

One of the things that makes Palm Tree Music Festival unique is our focus on creating an intimate, elevated experience. Rather than multiple stages, we feature one main stage with dedicated set times for each artist, so fans never have to choose between performances. Throughout the day, guests can also enjoy a variety of immersive brand activations, from fashion and lifestyle to leading spirits and beyond. There’s truly something for everyone.

What about seating? Are there chairs and tables, bleachers, a standing area, etc.?

We offer three ticket tiers, so it varies. General Admission is standing-room only near the stage. VIP includes shaded lounge areas with seating throughout and high-top tables, while Palm Club, Palm Tree Crew’s most premium offering, grants members access to their own private table. However, all ticket options include complimentary drinks, access to brand activations, and amazing views of the performances.

Kygo at Palm Tree Music Festival Hamptons with Revolve | Photo: Kurza

Kygo at Palm Tree Music Festival Hamptons with Revolve | Photo: Kurza

Kygo at Palm Tree Music Festival Hamptons with Revolve | Photo: Kurza

Kygo at Palm Tree Music Festival Hamptons with Revolve | Photo: Kurza

Nowadays sponsor booth at Palm Tree Music Festival Hamptons with Revolve | Photo: Kurza

Celcius sponsor booth at Palm Tree Music Festival Hamptons | Photo: Courtesy

Are there more artists to come?

This year’s lineup includes all artists guests can expect to see. For our Santa Barbara debut, we set out to create a lineup that truly stands apart, and we’re thrilled to have the soft rock legend John Mayer join us, along with house music icons and performances from local artists. As Palm Tree Crew continues to evolve, we’re embracing a broader range of genres while staying true to our roots.

What about the hospitality setup? What kind of experience and amenities can guests expect?

Hospitality is central to the Palm Tree Crew experience, and the prestigious Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club offers such an ideal sophisticated yet laid-back setting. For all our festivals, we partner with premium spirits, top restaurants, and elevated food vendors to create a top-tier, hospitality-driven experience. We also have The Palm Club, which grants members a private table, dedicated VIP host, bottle service, light bites, and prime front-stage views.

Is there anything else people should know?

This festival marks a key milestone in Palm Tree Crew’s mission to redefine the traditional music festival experience, and we’re so excited to see it come to life. Tickets are also almost sold out, so get yours soon!

Palm Tree Music Festival Montecito takes place on Saturday, October 4, 2-10 p.m. at Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club (3300 Via Real, Carpinteria). Limited tickets still available include General admission ($399) and VIP ($899). For more information, see palmtreemusicfestival.com/montecito.