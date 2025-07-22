Old Spanish Days to Proceed Despite Concerns over Immigration Enforcement

Fritz Olenberger, El Presidente of this year’s Old Spanish Days celebration, quelled concerns over immigration enforcement, saying organizers were doing everything they could to ensure a “fun and safe” Fiesta week, and that all events were set to proceed as scheduled.

Olenberger’s comments during last week’s press conference addressed the recent increase of federal immigration enforcement in Santa Barbara County, and concerns voiced by community members worried that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) could show up during the week of festivities.

“We’ve all heard about the raids of the marijuana farms in Carpinteria. Raiding a marijuana farm is quite a bit different than raiding a 101-year-old festival,” Olenberger said, referring to the raids of two Glass House Farms cannabis facilities on July 10. “I’m not saying it won’t — I’m not saying people don’t have concerns about it — I just don’t see it happening.”

He said Old Spanish Days organizers worked with city officials to create a protocol should ICE show up to Fiesta events: “Our boardmembers should not get involved,” Olenberger said. “We should call the police if they’re not already there, and let the police handle it.”

Pictured left at last week’s press conference with Casie Killgore and Tony Miller, Old Spanish Days El President Fritz Olenberger said he thought immigration raids targeting Fiesta events were unlikely. | Credit: Elaine Sanders

There were a few changes to this year’s Fiesta activities, including the decision to move the rodeo show up north to Santa Ynez, an updated parade route, and the last-minute decision by the Downtown Club to cancel the Fiesta Carnival de Los Niños due to what the club’s director referred to as “uncertainties in the community.”

Immigrant rights advocates, such as 805 UndocuFund Executive Director Primitiva Hernandez, have spoken up at recent public meetings to call for more protections for the county’s immigrant community, warning that law enforcement’s ability to prevent ICE from entering public areas could put undocumented residents in danger at large gatherings like Fiesta.

“This is not the time for this type of event,” Hernandez said during a demonstration at the County Board of Supervisors hearing last week.

Despite the concerns over immigration enforcement, all Old Spanish Days events and performances will continue as scheduled, beginning with the Pre-Fiesta “Recepción del Presidente” on Sunday, July 27. The Fiesta week officially begins with La Fiesta Pequeña on the steps of Old Mission Santa Barbara on Wednesday evening, July 30. Las Noches de Ronda performances at the courthouse and El Mercado de la Guerra will continue through the weekend, along with the Historical Parade on Friday, August 1, and El Desfile de los Niños Saturday morning.