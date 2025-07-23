Get Reservations Now for Taste of Santa Ynez Valley

Anyone who knows Shelby Sim knows that he works all sorts of magic. In 2021, the rabbit he pulled out of his hat was Taste of the Santa Ynez Valley, a long weekend of dinners, excursions, and food and wine tastings from Los Alamos to Happy Canyon that was an immediate hit.

Credit: Courtesy Visit the Santa Ynez Valley

“It’s been fun, and as you know, the proof is in the pudding,” said Sim, the director of Visit the Santa Ynez Valley. “Everybody is coming back. It’s an opportunity to get out and collaborate.”

Now in its fifth vintage, Taste of the S.Y.V.’s sustained success is particularly due to the long-table dinners that take over central streets in the valley’s main towns. Though it’s not until October (Oct. 2-5, to be exact), those gatherings in Los Alamos on Thursday and Los Olivos on Friday are already approaching sold-out status, as is the Sunday night affair at the just-opened Chumash Museum & Cultural Center in Santa Ynez. There’s also zipline adventures, horseback outings, kid-friendly hayrides, ceramics classes, a Sta. Rita Hills wine brunch in Buellton, a vineyard walk at Zaca Mesa, and the return of the Franc & Blanc celebration at Gainey Vineyard.

Brand new to the lineup is a Saturday night dinner on Solvang’s Copenhagen Drive. “This will be the first year we’re closing the street in Solvang,” said Sim of Taste’s foray into the Danish-themed city. “And we’re doing a grand tasting in Solvang Park, where all the wineries will be welcome.” A ticket for the wine tasting, which is from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., is $65, or it’s $180 for both the tasting and dinner that runs until about 8 p.m.

Budi Kazali of The Gathering Table is one of many chefs serving Solvang during Taste of the Santa Ynez Valley on October 4. | Credit: Courtesy



One of the evening’s featured chefs is veteran restaurateur Budi Kazali, who moved The Gathering Table concept he developed at the Ballard Inn to the heart of Solvang one year ago. “We have common purpose with all the chefs here,” said Kazali, who’s serving alongside his buddies from Coast Range, Peasants Feast, and First & Oak. “Those are all my peers and friends. I love working with them.”

Menus are still being developed, a process that will last almost up until the event itself, as each chef aims to find the freshest ingredients possible. “It’s unique,” said Sim of Taste’s dinner format. “People do long-table dinners, but they aren’t doing collaborative long-table dinners. We mix it up every time.”

He’s quite excited to highlight Solvang this year. “People think that wine is our number one thing, but Solvang is still the powerhouse,” said Sim. “Solvang still brings the masses. It definitely has the biggest pull.” And with so many culinary options these days, Sim promised, “It’s not your grandma’s Solvang anymore.”

Taste of the Santa Ynez Valley is October 2-5. The Solvang dinner is on October 4. See tastesyv.com and follow @tastesyv.