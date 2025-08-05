Last Witnesses Called in Stearns Wharf Murder Trial

The murder trial of Jiram Tenorio Ramon entered its third week on Monday with testimony from another of Ramon’s former co-defendants, who offered an account of his gang involvement and role in the December 2022 shooting on Stearns Wharf that killed innocent bystander Robert Gutierrez.

Ricardo Tomas Jauregui-Moreno, who is currently serving a multi-year sentence after taking a plea deal, appeared in court in custody and under the same terms as the two former co-defendants who testified against Ramon last week: His testimony cannot be used against him, but it must be truthful.

Prosecutor Tate McCallister questioned him about his affiliation with the Westside gang and his actions on the night of December 9, 2022. Jauregui-Moreno acknowledged past gang involvement, and when asked about drawings recovered by police — which depicted symbols tied to the Westside gang — he said he didn’t know what they meant.

He also testified that he didn’t see Ramon with a gun that night. According to his account, the group was driving off the wharf when they saw another group of young men. Jauregui-Moreno said he flashed a “W” hand sign out the car window. When the other group responded with whistling and hand gestures, he and Ramon got out of the vehicle. He testified that one of the men appeared to be armed and that he took off running as shots were fired.

Defense attorney George Steele used the opportunity to frame the evening from Jauregui-Moreno’s perspective — emphasizing that the group he was with were not “jumped-in” gang members and portraying the night as a casual outing that unexpectedly turned violent. Steele’s line of questioning suggested that even Jauregui-Moreno wasn’t fully involved in gang activity, despite Jauregui-Moreno’s confirmed membership in the Westside gang.

When the questioning turned toward statements Ramon allegedly made after the shooting — including whether he believed he hit someone — Jauregui-Moreno appeared hesitant and offered few specifics.

Firearms Expert Testifies Remotely

On Tuesday, the defense called Daniel O’Kelly to the stand via Zoom. O’Kelly, a former law enforcement officer and director of the International Firearm Specialist Academy, testified as a paid expert for the defense.

His testimony comes as both sides continue to debate a key point in the case: whether the ghost gun recovered from what investigators say was Ramon’s apartment is the same weapon used in the killing of Robert Gutierrez. Ballistics experts from the Association of Firearm and Tool Mark Examiners (AFTE) previously testified that the bullet recovered from Gutierrez’s body was “likely” fired from that gun — but ultimately reached an inconclusive determination.

O’Kelly explained that the forensic firearms discipline includes a “human factor” and that AFTE allows for conclusions that are not definitive. “Inconclusive but likely,” O’Kelly said, is an acceptable conclusion under AFTE guidance.

O’Kelly testified that he did not personally examine the firearm or bullets in this case. He is being paid $350 per hour and has worked approximately 25 hours — totaling $8,750. During cross-examination, McCallister asked about O’Kelly’s past webinars and public commentary, including presentations on the legality of homemade firearms. O’Kelly acknowledged that he has previously testified in a case defending an individual who built gun parts using a 3D printer.

McCallister closed by confirming that the AFTE conclusion in this case — that the bullet recovered was “likely” fired from the ghost gun found in Ramon’s apartment — was permitted under the organization’s standards.

Steele followed up: “But you don’t know for sure that the bullet came from that gun?”

“Correct,” O’Kelly replied.

Last Steps

At the end of Tuesday’s proceedings, the jury was walked through the possible verdicts and given instructions on avoiding bias. Closing arguments are scheduled to begin Wednesday morning, after which the case will be handed over to the jury.