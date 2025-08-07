One805LIVE! Brings Country and Rock To The Stage

Branded Content Presented by One805

The annual One805LIVE! benefit concert returns this year with a superstar lineup headlined by country superstar Trisha Yearwood and featuring other exciting performances by rockstar band Good Charlotte, recently announced band The Fray, Grammy winner Sammy Hagar (Van Halen), and many more. Hosted at Kevin Cosner’s oceanside estate in Summerland, the concert is set for September 20 with more performers to be announced as the date gets closer.

The benefit concert raises funds to directly support the first responder agencies in Santa Barbara. The Fire, Police, and Sheriff Departments receive funds that go towards equipment maintenance, program support, and mental health support, allowing all three agencies to serve the community at their best.

“As a nonprofit we believe in collaboration,” said Kirsten Cavendish Weston-Smith, the Co-Founder/Chairman & CEO of One805. “We talk about mental health because you want a functioning first responder to look after you.” She explained her commitment to philanthropy and giving back to the community has been a key factor in running One805 and looking for more opportunities to support local first responders.

One805 funds have been crucial in getting support for The Counseling Team International, an organization that works directly with first responders for training, incident intervention, and support. Weston-Smith also pointed out that funds have also been used for support and rescue dogs for the county to be brought out in various situations.

What started eight years ago with the Kick Ash Bash — after the Thomas Fire and following mudslides — has turned into the annual One805LIVE benefit concert. The committee, which is made up of volunteers from One805 and liaisons with all three First Responder departments works to organize each years’ lineup and bring together the community for an evening of fun as well as the opportunity to connect with First Responders.

Chief Deputy of Law Enforcement Brad Welsh has been working with One805 for the past few years to help organize the event and oversee the relationship with the nonprofit.

“When a nonprofit like One805 comes along and raises a huge amount of money and is willing to provide it to law enforcement, and county and city fire departments for mental health, awareness, and assistance, it’s huge,” he said.

Welsh has had the opportunity to attend One805LIVE and connect with community members, an experience he believes has helped to build awareness for the funding and maintenance of first responder support.

“For me and my law enforcement colleagues, I believe [One805 is] really important because it shows us that more of the local community is becoming aware of our concerns about mental health,” Welsh explained.

For the performers as well, the concert is an exciting performance for a good cause. Benji Madden from the rock band Good Charlotte got involved with One805 through a good friend of theirs and is looking forward to the show.

“Since joining the community, we have gotten a chance to talk to some of the local first responders who are very passionate about the impact this fundraising has,” Madden said. “I also think it’s a chance to celebrate first responders as a whole — they have become very important to us over the years.”

Madden, who has attended previous One805LIVE concerts expressed enthusiasm to be onstage this year, especially to be bringing a more pop punk vibe to the concert.

One805LIVE! benefit on September 20, 2024 | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

Tickets are on sale now. Attendees should note there is no on-site parking available and a parking pass (to be shuttled in) must be purchased separately.

“I think that it’s very important to give back and I think our community is extraordinarily generous at every level,” said Weston-Smith, “and I think that’s an amazing thing.”

For more information about One805, purchasing tickets, and/or to make a donation, visit one805.org.

This article was paid for by One805. One805 is a permanent 501(c)(3) corporation, raising funds for all three First Responder groups – Fire, Police, and Sheriff – purchasing equipment, providing wellness counseling & taking care of those who take care of us. For more information visit one805.org