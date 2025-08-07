The Santa Barbara Polo and Racquet Club High Goal Season Stuns

Competition, glamour, and entertainment — all of these things and more make The Santa Barbara Polo and Racquet Club’s High Goal season exciting, and were on display at their Ladies Hat Day.

At every polo match, guests are invited to watch the horses run and players guide them in competition while joining in the festivities that make each polo match special — the national anthem, Pony Parade, team introductions, and dining or drinking at the club’s Polo Grill.

Ladies Hat Day participants | Photo: Ella Bailey

At Ladies Hat Day on July 27, guests donned their wildest and most elegant hats in an effort to win big at the hat competition of the day, or to just enjoy the California mountain skyline and elite sport in style. Some of the hat styles included flowers, straw, feathers, and impressively even one in the shape of a hot dog! Some hats were even made by the guests themselves for this special occasion.

The polo match from that day was between Klentner Ranch — with players Justin Klentner, Jake Klentner, Ignacio Viana, and Jesse Bray — and Mokarow Farms — with players Kevin Mokarow, Facundo Obregon, Jeff Hall, and Joaquin Panelo. They were competing in one of the biggest American polo tournaments, the Silver Cup, where the players are some of the strongest in their field. The game was intense, and Mokarow Farms made an impressive win, beating their opponents through 6 chukkers.

At the end of the game, the hats guests were wearing were judged and selected in terms of Most Outrageous, Most Polo-Inspired, and Most Creative. Prizes were given, and photos of the winners on a platform were taken as they smiled with glee.

Other fun events like this one will be held throughout the summer! The U.S. Polo Association Pacific Coast Open will occur from August 17-August 31. The polo club emphasizes that this is the premier polo event on the West Coast and the highlight of their High Goal season, and tickets can be bought here. Also, Friday Happy Hour matches will continue every Friday at 4 p.m. with free admission to the afternoon match and Happy Hour drink specials.

The polo season runs through October 12. For more information and tickets, which start at just under $40, visit sbpolo.com.