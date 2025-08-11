Calling All Artists, The Land Is Your Canvas

Calling all artists — White Buffalo Land Trust is now accepting applications for their 2025 Fall Artist-in-Residence Program at Jalama Canyon Ranch. With this residency, artists of all disciplines can immerse themselves with the land via exploring regenerative agriculture and inspiring new narratives in their work.

Artwork inspired by Jalama Canyon Ranch | Photo: White Buffalo Land Trust

Applications are due on August 15 and require answers to a combined series of introspective and administrative questions. Artists should be prepared to share their vision of the time they hope to spend in the residency program, as well as their life goals and the role the program would play in aiding in achieving these.

This announcement marks the launch of the program, which is open to artists interested in making connections between art, ecology, and agriculture in the vibrant setting of California’s Central Coast.

Across the 1,000-acre ranch, artists will have the opportunity to explore five ecological zones — between oak woodlands, grassland pastures, sage scrub, riparian areas, and a working vineyard and orchard.

“This residency bridges ecological literacy and creative exploration, inviting artists to surface the layered relationships between people, land, and time,” said Ana Smith, Director of Programs & Engagement.

The residency can range anywhere from one to three months and is open to artists working across a wide variety of mediums, from visual arts and sculpture to ceramics and dance, and more. Participants will receive a stipend, have their travel covered, and accommodations, as well as access to the ranch’s diverse landscape for exploration and creative expression.

The residency will be accompanied by one event open to the public, such as a workshop, performance, or gallery showing, to present the work. There will also be an educational visit to a local school to share the artistic and creative process.

Holli Harmon art | Photo: White Buffalo Land Trust

Jalama Canyon Ranch | Photo: White Buffalo Land Trust

Cottage for artist in residence | Photo: White Buffalo Land Trust

Work in progress | Photo: White Buffalo Land Trust

Work in progress | Photo: White Buffalo Land Trust

Work in progress | Photo: White Buffalo Land Trust

Jalama Canyon Ranch vineyard | Photo: White Buffalo Land Trust

Jalama Canyon Ranch vineyard | Photo: White Buffalo Land Trust

The Artist-in-Residence Program was made possible thanks to funding from the Robert and Mercedes Eichholz Foundation, building on the success of previous artist-led workshops and a pilot residency, including the work of local painter and printmaker Holli Harmon.

To learn more and apply, visit this link.