The Santa Barbara County Association of Governments (SBCAG) and Santa Barbara County are closer to delivering high-speed, reliable internet to rural communities. On August 6, both the association and county announced in a press release that they had completed an environmental impact report for proposed last-mile broadband installations throughout the county. Additionally, the release says they finalized designs for priority areas, including Guadalupe, Cuyama and New Cuyama, Casmalia, Los Alamos, Los Olivos, Jonata Park, Refugio Canyon, areas east of Santa Maria, and the West Highway 246 corridor. SBCAG and the county do not yet have funding to build this infrastructure and said future work would depend on funding opportunities.