Santa Barbara Public Library Hosts Free Raíces y Sueños (Roots and Dreams) Events Through October

Raíces y Sueños (Roots and Dreams): Raising Awareness and Unity Around Hispanic Immigrant Culture begins at the Santa Barbara Public Library this week. The second annual edition of this vibrant series of free, family-friendly events celebrates the strength, resilience, and contributions of the Hispanic immigrant community takes place September through mid-October, and this year’s series returns with an even stronger focus on cultural awareness, inclusion, and community connection through music, storytelling, visual art, and workshops. All events are FREE and open to all.

Popping up first on Thursday, September 4 (First Thursday) from 5-7 p.m. is an inspiring art reception with Los Angeles-based Chicana artist Jacqueline Valenzuela. Chicana identity, lowrider culture, and fine art meet at the downtown library, as Valenzuela blends oil painting with automotive techniques,offering lowriding as a sacred expression of identity, tradition, and transformation.

“My work centers on my experiences as a woman within the Chicano lowriding world. Growing up right by ‘the Boulevard,’ I was exposed to the kinetic art of lowriders, classics, and hot rods that passed me by, low and slow,” says Valenzuela in her Artist’s Statement. “My ties to this car world heightened when my fiancé gifted me ‘La Playgirl’ — a hot pink 1975 Cadillac Eldorado. This led to a three-year fine-art hiatus to focus on painting lowriders in an auto shop instead of producing personal work. Unpredictably, I gained insight into painting approaches used by auto paint technicians. This experience redefined what art meant to me. Before this, my perspective honored a traditional practice — oil on canvas was all that made sense to me. Since then, my work has increasingly involved mixed media and non-traditional approaches. The auto shop influenced my art practice making it more intimate, patient and refined due to painting on cars.”

Painting by Chicana artist Jacqueline Valenzuela, who will be at Santa Barbara Public Library on September 4. | Photos: Courtesy

Paintings by Chicana artist Jacqueline Valenzuela, who will be at Santa Barbara Public Library on September 4. | Photos: Courtesy



She continued, “Using bold colors, portraiture, lowrider custom paint, and elements of the urban landscape, I create compositions that emphasize femininity in this male-dominated world.”

Valenzuela, who was born in East Los Angeles in 1997, received a BFA in Drawing and Painting from California State University, Long Beach and has a forthcoming MFA in Drawing and Painting from the University of California, Los Angeles (2027). Her work has been exhibited nationally, including the South Gate Museum, Mexic-Arte Museum, Marietta Cobb Museum of Art, The Mexican Center for Culture and Cinematic Arts of the Mexican Consulate, The Cheech — Riverside Art Museum, the Brand Library & Art Center, Muzeo Museum, and Elverhøj Museum.

Additional program highlights include:

Día de los Abuelos —a joyful and heartwarming celebration in honor of our beloved grandparents. Eastside Library,

Saturday, September 6 | 10 a.m. to noon. Click here to register.

Somos Xicanas y Lowriders (Writers and Riders) — Join SBPL for an inspiring afternoon featuring a lowrider car showcase and a powerful reading from SOMOS XICANAS, celebrating culture, identity, and community. Central Library, Saturday, September 13 | noon – 5 p.m.

Sabores Saludables — ¡Acompaña a la dietista registrada Mary Galindo de Rooted Santa Bárbara County durante un taller interactivo diseñado para hacer que la alimentación saludable sea fácil, deliciosa y sostenible! Eastside Library,

Tuesday, September 16 | 5:30 – 7 p.m. Click here to register. (This program was previously presented in English. The upcoming session will be in Spanish and is open to all participants.)

Alebrije Workshop — Discover the magical world of Alebrijes with Oaxacan artisan Jesús Sosa Calvo in this hands-on workshop. Paint your own hand-carved Alebrije. This program will be conducted in Spanish; however, bilingual staff will be available to provide support. Central Library, Friday, September 26 | 5 – 7 p.m. and Eastside Library,

Saturday, September 27 | 3 – 5 p.m. Click here to register.

Bilingual Storytime at Santa Barbara Museum of Art —Join us for a joyful morning of bilingual storytime and art, designed to support your child’s early literacy development through action rhymes, movement, and short stories in both English and Spanish. The program includes free admission to the Santa Barbara Museum of Art. Santa Barbara Museum of Art, Sunday, September 14, October 12 & November 9, December 14 | 11 – 11:40 a.m.

Creator’s Club: Raíces y Sueños Edition — Looking for a fun and creative after-school activity to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month? Join us for a weekly STEAM activity inspired by Latin-American culture and history. Eastside Library,

Wednesdays, September 17 – October 22* | 2 – 3 p.m. *except October 8

Library on the Go at the Santa Barbara Airport — Discover Hispanic Heritage Month with a special Library on the Go stop at the Santa Barbara Airport. Santa Barbara Airport, Thursday, October 6 | 4 – 6 p.m.

Raíces y Sueños Market —Celebrate culture, creativity, and community with bilingual storytime, hands-on crafts, live performances, and a vibrant Youth Makers Market that supports young local entrepreneurs. Central Library, Saturday, October 11 | 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Free Admission to SBMA —Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with a special, free admission to the Santa Barbara Museum of Art. Present your library card to view captivating works by Mexican, Puerto Rican, Cuban, and Argentinian artists. Santa Barbara Museum of Art, Sunday, September 28 | 11 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

The entire community is invited to take part in this meaningful celebration of culture, connection, and unity. All events are free and open to the public, with some requiring registration. Programs will be conducted in English or Spanish as noted. For more information about program dates and times, visit Raíces y Sueños.