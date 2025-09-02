This edition of The Home Page was originally emailed to subscribers on August 31, 2025. To receive Sarah Sinclair’s real estate newsletter in your inbox each Sunday, sign up at independent.com/newsletter



Despite the heat, our local realtors got outside and hit the lanes — er, rather, hit the lawn — for some friendly competition for a good cause. Santa Barbara Association of Realtors’ Young Professionals Network (SBAORYPN) organized a lawn bowling tournament last week to raise funds for Hearts Aligned, a local organization helping critically ill children and their families. Thank you to SBAORYPN, to major donor Fidelity National Title group, and everyone who came out to play!

Just around the corner from Paws Park?! This wonderful property in desirable Flag Hill Estates is located at the end of a cherished cul-de-sac and right next to Buellton’s only off-leash dog park. Recently remodeled and thoughtfully expanded, 244 Teri Sue Lane is a blank canvas ready for a new steward. Two large living spaces offer countless possibilities for room configuration, and are a unique feature of this home. The large kitchen has been outfitted with neutral cabinetry, quartz counters, and a suite of stainless steel appliances. Four bedrooms and two bathrooms are located down the hall. The added living space features vaulted ceilings, entry into the office, and access to the gorgeous, expansive backyard. Represented by Kelly Mahan Herrick, and open today from 11a.m.-1p.m.

Step inside this classic craftsman and you’ll see that the inside matches its adorable exterior. Originally created with character and rebuilt in 1984, 2228 Chapala Street offers vaulted ceilings, oak floors, and a wood-burning fireplace in the living room, two bedrooms with beautifully updated bathrooms, a light-filled breakfast nook, and a formal dining room with charming details at every turn. This home provides the peace of mind of newer systems while maintaining its vintage warmth and style. Outside, the private patio is surrounded by lush landscaping that creates a true retreat. A detached studio provides flexibility for a home office, guest suite, or creative space. Open today from 1-3 p.m. by Hitchcock & Associates.

