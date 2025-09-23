Student Found with Loaded Handgun at Righetti High School in Santa Maria

A Righetti High School student was arrested Monday afternoon after a loaded revolver was found in his backpack, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

At around 1:30 p.m., a staff member alerted School Resource Deputy Reynoso that the student might be smoking marijuana in a bathroom at the Santa Maria school, the Sheriff’s Office stated. When Reynoso tried to stop him, the student reportedly resisted. In the struggle, Reynoso sustained minor injuries — a cut on his finger and an abrasion on his elbow.

Deputies later discovered multiple marijuana vapes and a loaded .22 caliber handgun hidden in the student’s bag. The student was transported to a local hospital for medical clearance before being booked into Santa Maria Juvenile Hall on charges that include possession of a firearm on school grounds, resisting arrest, and possession of marijuana on campus while under 18.

Kenny Klein, public information officer for the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District, confirmed that “members of the RHS admin and security team initiated a search of the student based on concerns regarding possible drug activity. The student did not cooperate, prompting the involvement of the School Resource Deputy (SRD). During the search, a weapon was discovered and immediately secured.”

According to the statement provided by the Sheriff’s Office, “The firearm was safely confiscated before it could be used, preventing what could have been a tragedy.”

Klein added that Righetti High School is continuing to cooperate with an active law enforcement investigation and that counseling services have been made available for those who request it. “The safety of our students and staff is our highest priority,” he emphasized.