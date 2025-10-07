Parking Restrictions Near Hot Springs Trailhead

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – Tow-away enforcement is now in place for the newly established parking restrictions near the Hot Springs Trailhead on East Mountain Drive and Riven Rock Road in Montecito. The restrictions are clearly marked with new signage.

The new restrictions along East Mountain Drive and Riven Rock Road include:

• No Parking Anytime– Tow-Away

Zone highlighted with a solid

yellow line on the map.

• No Parking Sunset to 8:00 a.m.

– Tow-Away Zone highlighted

with a dotted green line on the

map.

• No Parking During Red Flag

Warning – Tow-Away Zone (only

effective during fire weather

events, classified as Red Flag

Warnings by the National Weather

Service) highlighted with a solid

red line on the map.

• No Parking Oversized Vehicles

– Tow-Away Zone highlighted with

a solid blue line on the map.

The overnight parking enforcement aligns with the Hot Springs Trail Parking Lot Closure time. The areas under enforcement are frequently used by people traveling to the area to use the popular hiking trails. These measures are intended to enhance pedestrian safety, ensure access for emergency vehicles, and limit nighttime activity that poses fire risks in the front country.

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors established the new parking restrictions this summer. Santa Barbara County Public Works completed the installation of new signage in August 2025. The Sheriff’s Office and California Highway Patrol have provided a one-month grace period to allow the community time to adjust to the new rules. Deputies and officers will now begin enforcing towing for vehicles parked in violation.

“In the coming weeks, deputies will be monitoring parking activity near the Hot Springs Trailhead. New parking restrictions are in effect in this area, and vehicles found in violation may be subject to towing. We appreciate the public’s cooperation as these measures are intended to improve safety and access around the trailhead,” said Lieutenant Richard Brittingham of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

If your vehicle is towed, you can locate it by contacting the Sheriff’s Dispatch Center at (805) 681-4100. This phone number is also posted on signage in the area for quick reference.