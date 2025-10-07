SBCC’s Scheinfeld Center launches AI Unlocked Event Series with SBCC Career Center, Chamber of Commerce, and EDC SBDC

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (Oct. 7, 2025) – The Scheinfeld Center for Entrepreneurship & Innovation at Santa Barbara City College, in collaboration with the SBCC Career Center, the Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce, and the EDC Small Business Development Center (SBDC), is launching a three-part community event series: AI Unlocked.



The series is designed to boost AI literacy, career readiness, and business success by convening business leaders, students, educators, and employees in conversations about how artificial intelligence is shaping Santa Barbara County’s workforce and economy.



The first event, AI Unlocked: Powering Productivity, takes place on Friday, Oct. 10 (details below). This session spotlights successful AI adoption by leading local entrepreneurs and experts:



Deborah Cujiño Deras, founder of Synergy Unlimited LLC, is an AI educator and leadership trainer who bridges industry and classroom experience to equip students, entrepreneurs, and professionals for the future of work.

Eric Egolf, CEO of CIO Solutions, is an IT leader helping Central Coast businesses boost productivity and security through managed services, cloud solutions, and AI-driven tools.

Casey O’Toole, founder of LinkyBot, empowers small businesses to increase productivity and sales by harnessing practical, AI-powered LinkedIn automation.



Attendees will gain firsthand knowledge of real-world use cases, actionable AI tools, and strategies they can immediately apply to their own businesses and workflows.



The AI Unlocked series continues with two additional events this fall: AI Unlocked: Sparking Innovation on October 24, and AI Unlocked: Shaping the Future on November 7. Details for all events in the series are available on the Scheinfeld Center website.



“This series directly supports our mission to help South Coast businesses adapt, innovate, and thrive,” said Kristen Miller, President and CEO of the Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce. “Artificial intelligence is transforming every industry, and by bringing together local business leaders, educators, and students, we’re ensuring our community has the knowledge and tools to remain competitive in this rapidly evolving technology.”

The Santa Barbara County Business Owner AI Survey

In addition to the event series, organizers have launched the Santa Barbara County Business Owner AI Survey. The survey seeks input from local businesses to benchmark our region’s AI use and identify workforce needs related to AI adoption. Results will inform ongoing community programs and resources designed to prepare Santa Barbara’s workforce for an AI-driven future. Santa Barbara County business owners are encouraged to complete the brief anonymous survey, whether they currently use AI in their business or not.



“The Santa Barbara County Business Owner AI Survey is a vital tool to understand where our region stands in adopting artificial intelligence,” said Julie Samson, Director of the Scheinfeld Center. “Whether a business is already using AI or just starting to explore it, their input helps us identify the skills and resources our workforce will need. By gathering this insight now, we can shape programs that ensure Santa Barbara County remains competitive and prepared for an AI-driven future.”

EVENT DETAILSSBCC’s Scheinfeld Center’s AI Unlocked: Powering Productivity

• Location: Fe Bland Forum (inside BC Building) on SBCC’s West Cliff Campus

• Admission and parking: Free event with free parking on West Cliff Campus

• Santa Barbara County business owners, students, educators, and employees are encouraged to attend.



RSVP required on EventbriteDetails for all three events in the series are available on the Scheinfeld Center website.