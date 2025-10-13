This edition of The Home Page was originally emailed to subscribers on October 12, 2025. To receive Sarah Sinclair’s real estate newsletter in your inbox each Sunday, sign up at independent.com/newsletter

We’ve got some gorgeous homes for you to drool over this week, and a bunch to visit in person if you’re so inclined. There’s also a real estate forum that everyone’s invited to. Here’s the scoop:

THIS WEEK’S COVER HOME:



On the hillside of our beloved “American Riviera”, The “Dardi House” at 1420 Alameda Padre Serra serves up a 1925 Spanish Colonial grace and style with modern ease, with its classic Spanish colonial style architecture. Highlighted on our real estate cover this week, this single level dream home features gorgeous custom tile, woodwork, and glass throughout. The real show-stopper — in my humble view-loving opinion — are the stunning ocean, harbor, and island vistas from almost every room. The primary suite offers the panorama shown above, plus a terrace off the swoon-worthy bathroom. Why shouldn’t your morning coffee come with a view? Offered at $7,795,000 by Charlie Bogue. Still unsure? Here’s a video with further temptation.

Credit: Courtesy

If you’re going to learn, learn from the best! Cristal Clarke isn’t just good — she’s the best. As Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ #1 real estate agent in the world, she’s got the savvy to prove it. This Thursday evening, Cristal is hosting a powerhouse forum of expert speakers who will discuss local and regional real estate trends, plus how insurance and wildfire considerations are shaping decisions. Expect sharp insights, lively discussion, and plenty of time for Q&A. Register here for this free event on Thursday, October 16 from 6-8 p.m. at the Montecito Club.

TODAY’S FEATURED OPEN HOUSE:

Credit: Roy Culver

Here’s a piece of Santa Barbara history wrapped in Craftsman charm! Designed by architect Francis W. Wilson — who also designed the Santa Barbara Club — 1808 Loma Street was the first home built on the Riviera. This architectural pedigree provides context to the timeless charm of this private oasis. Five bedrooms, five baths, and a treasure trove of period details — think wainscoting, pocket doors, built-ins, a big brick fireplace and more. Stop by today from 1-3 p.m. and say hi to Kat Hitchcock of Hitchcock & Associates. Offered at $3,099,000.



THIS WEEK’S OPEN HOUSE LISTINGS:



We’ve gathered more open homes for you to tour today. Take a peek right here.



THIS WEEK’S ISSUE:



