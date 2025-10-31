Step Inside Artists’ Homes

Though polished, there’s something undeniably cold about the classic art gallery — those with asylum-white walls and air-conditioned rooms so chilly you feel as if you might freeze. Don’t get me wrong, not all galleries are like this; places such as the Louvre in Paris or the Met in New York have quite the opposite effect. But the best experience of all? Seeing an artist’s work in their own personal space.

During the annual Mesa Artists Studio Tour — a free, self-guided event that takes place November 8-9 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. — you can do just that. For two days, visitors can step into eight homes and studios of Mesa-residing artists. The tour offers a rare opportunity not only to see their work but to purchase it.

It’s a tradition that Mesa artists have practiced for 21 years, though much has changed since its inception. In the early days, visitors had to rely on their brochure to find each house, which, as photographer Helena Day Breese notes, included “very detailed instructions on how to find the address because we didn’t have any GPS.” Now, GPS is widely available, making it easy to find each artist’s home along this year’s five-mile route, which is accessible by car, bike, or even on foot.

The lineup features artists across a range of mediums, including painting, photography, and mosaics, with works displayed throughout their respective homes. Visitors can expect to see the work of Ellen Yeomans, Lena Savage, Brian Kuhlmann, Chris Owen, Wendy Brewer, Helena Day Breese, Sol Hill, Jim Martin, Misa Art, and Karin Aggeler.

As it turns out, the artists love sharing their spaces as much as we love exploring them. “For me, it’s interesting too, when people look at my work,” shares ceramicist-turned-abstract-painter Karin Aggeler. “And of course, they see it in their own way and relate to it because it’s abstract, so they might see something totally different from the way I see it.” Aggeler says that watching people view her work and observing their interpretations gets her thinking about new ideas. “It’s a really neat thing to be able to interact with people that actually spend time to look at your work.”

Art by Brian Kuhlmann | Credit: Courtesy

Day Breese, a first-time participant, agrees. “I love to see people’s reactions to my projects, because I try and make photographs intriguing.” Her photography journey began with a childhood fascination with cameras that grew into a passion for capturing stories through images. After taking a photography class and publishing her first book, she went on to work as a freelance photographer for the Santa Barbara News-Press, continuing to refine her craft over time. “Finally,” she says, “I got to the point where I feel like I can actually join this group.”

Art by Karin Aggler | Credit: Courtesy

The artist selection process for the studio tour is straightforward. New artists apply by submitting photos of their work, and the group is always on the lookout for fresh faces. Current members then review the submissions and vote anonymously to decide who will be accepted — a system designed to ensure consistency and fairness. Typically, no more than 10 artists are chosen each year. “It’s not an overwhelming number of artists,” notes Aggeler. “So, it makes it a really nice way to spend a day or weekend.”

Both Aggeler and Day Breese express that living in the Mesa profoundly influences their art. Aggeler finds inspiration in the ocean, natural beauty, and tranquil atmosphere, feeling truly at home there. Day Breese highlights the area’s scenic landscapes, vibrant photography and art communities, and ample support and inspiration for artists. Both believe the Mesa and Santa Barbara areas nurture creativity and provide a special environment for artistic growth.

“As an artist,” Bresse shares, “you just couldn’t ask for anything better.”

For more information, see sbmesaartists.com.