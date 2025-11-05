Arts & Entertainment
From the Highlands to Santa Barbara: A Scottish Journey with the Folk Orchestra

Alasdair Fraser and Natalie Haas join FOSB For An Unforgettable November Celebration

Wed Nov 05, 2025 | 2:05pm
The Folk Orchestra of Santa Barbara, led by Adam Phillips | Photo: Courtesy

The Folk Orchestra of Santa Barbara (FOSB), a unique ensemble that blends folk with classical instruments, presents its new November season focused on a musical journey through the mystical Highlands and vibrant gatherings of Scotland. Special guests include fiddler Alasdair Fraser and cellist Natalie Haas.

Audiences will be able to listen to a sweeping collection of songs, from the wistful “The Sailor’s Wife,” and “Wild Mountain Thyme,” to the rousing anthems of “Flower of Scotland,” and “Lady Susan Stewart’s Reel.” According to a press release, “expect fiddles to soar, cellos to sing, and bagpipes to fill the hall with spirit and fire. Pull on your tartan, and let [FOSB] whisk you away across the heathered hills for an unforgettable November celebration!”

Under the direction of founder Adam Phillips, FOSB will showcase its signature fusion of folk and orchestra on Friday, November 7, at the Trinity Episcopal Church in Isla Vista, Saturday, November 8, at the Marjorie Luke Theatre in Santa Barbara, and Sunday, November 9, at St. Marks in Los Olivos. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit folkorchestrasb.com.

