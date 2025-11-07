Mothers, Teachers, Readers, Entrepreneurs

One of my earliest childhood memories is standing in line at my elementary school library, clutching a book like a newborn baby. I was so thrilled about my selection that I felt the need to protect it from harm, and in turn earned praise from my teacher about the proper etiquette of holding a borrowed book. Needless to say, I was — and still am — a complete book nerd. I’ve been tracking my reading list for a decade, attending bookmark fairs such as the recent Off Register, and have a weekly ritual to take my children to the library.

Welcome to All Booked Up | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

For many years, it felt like I might be an anomaly — because who really has time to read regularly for fun while balancing a full-time job and raising two kids? Turns out, I just hadn’t found my reading people. Luckily, those people are now in the spotlight thanks to a little converted horse trailer bathed in a shade of pink.

Ali Bogatz and Samantha Mooneyham are teachers turned entrepreneurs who have converted their passion for reading into a business. All Booked Up (allbookedupsb.com) at its core is a mobile bookstore — a micro-sized retailer with a curated selection of fantasy, romance, children’s and book-related knickknacks. In the six months since opening, the women have partnered with writers for readings, organized bedazzling events at Funk Zone wineries, and hosted release parties for some of their favorite authors.

The true story is not simply Santa Barbara’s first mobile bookstore; it’s the women themselves. As social studies (Bogatz) and math (Mooneyham) teachers at Dos Pueblos, both women are also mothers to two young boys, partners to busy husbands, friends, and avid readers. Their weekends, prior to the truck, were filled with trips to MOXI, soccer games, playdates, and birthday parties — a schedule any mother knows all too well. With the addition of the truck, those moments of spare time — early mornings, post-bedtime evenings, and weekends, are now devoted to their “third baby.” “It’s kinda a crazy dance, but we’ve kind of hit a rhythm; thanks to many calendars and sharing apps, it all comes together,” laughs Bogatz.

Opening a business in a community like ours is no easy feat. The report on the status of women and girls in California reports that 36 percent of the state’s privately owned businesses are women-owned. And Santa Barbara County is home to nearly 17,000 women-owned businesses, according to 2021 census data. Many of those business owners are mothers, with more than the single job of motherhood. “We know to stay and plant roots [in Santa Barbara], we need an additional source of income,” Bogatz says.

The teachers share classroom walls and lunch, and opted to sacrifice what little spare time they have for something they love. With a little sweat equity and elbow grease, the result is a chic interior complete with reading bench, neon sign, and shelves filled with their favorite genres.

The kids section of All Booked Up | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

The two mothers both began teaching in their early twenties, had babies six months apart, and have basically “done life” together. In January, the seeds were planted to create something special that leaned into their passions. “We both are products of the ’90s, and the Scholastic Book Fair is one of my favorite memories,” Bogatz says.

Everything was done without outside investment or funding. As an economics teacher, Bogatz likens the experience to “project-based learning.” She’s familiar with dealing with fixed and variable costs, overhead, and projections theoretically, but it’s the first time either of them is truly getting their hands dirty.

Inside All Booked Up | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

Their goal isn’t just to sell limited-edition coloring books, small publishing-house fantasies, or local children’s authors — it’s to encourage the community to connect, across generations. When Bogatz found a graphic-novel version of A Wrinkle in Time, one of her childhood favorites, she found as much joy from reading with her children, ages 4 and 6, as they did. “There’s something special about the feeling of it, the pictures,” she says, “and we want to keep that going.”

The goal is to eventually open a brick-and-mortar — part bookstore, part mom hangout — but first, they’re focusing on building a screenless, reading community. And people are noticing, including their kids. Bogatz overheard her oldest son explain to friends recently that his mom “does everything” — and that’s exactly their goal. “I want to show them that even if it takes work, it’s worth it,” she says. “I tell them to dream.”

Join them for the Brimstone Release Party on Monday, November 17, 7-9 p.m., at Captain Fatty’s Brewery (6489 Calle Real, Ste. D, Goleta). Tickets include a drink, book two in Callie Hart’s Fae & Alchemy series, and exclusive stickers. See bit.ly/3JJPv3M. For more information about All Booked Up, see allbookedupsb.com.