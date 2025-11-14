Celebrating Our Origins with Art

“Origins” is a fitting theme for this year’s Ready to Hang, the annual community pop-up art show organized by Santa Barbara Arts Collaborative, which operates the Community Arts Workshop (CAW).

Merriam-Webster defines “origins” as “rise, beginning, or derivation from a source,” and synonyms include “ancestry” and “parentage.” It’s often used as a way to describe who you are — your place of birth, history, or background. It’s a term that carries so much weight in today’s climate, where community members are forced to reimagine where they are from, or where they belong.

“The whole show is about camaraderie,” Michael E. Long, one of the original founders, says. “[It’s about] people coming together and reflecting on where we come from and where we are.”

This was always the goal.

‘Ready to Hang’ 2023 | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

From its origin, the event was about celebrating each other and the community. “I just want people to come together,” Long says. “Art should be the thing where you can do that. To be inspired by something that might make you think, big picture, in how you fit in can sometimes help people understand each other.”

Long likens it to a “reunion” of sorts. The nature of artistic work, for many, is extremely isolating. For so many painters, sculpturists, ceramists, and photographers, much of their creative work is done on an island, of sorts. Ready to Hang is one of the few moments where, no matter a person’s age, experience, or medium, they are invited to the party (both literally and figuratively). From veterans to first-timers, the exhibit is a chance to celebrate local artists and show support for continued growth in the arts around Santa Barbara.

“Art is good at building community,” says CAW’s Programs and Fund Development Officer Adrienne De Guevara.

‘Ready to Hang’ 2023 | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

Ready to Hang is a non-juried show that accepts every single submission, up to 350 pieces, so long as it fits into the Ready to Hang parameters — specifically 12 inches by 12 inches. Since 2019, artists from ages 8 to 90 have submitted everything from collages to sculptures, paintings, tattoos, and fabric.

This year, artist, graphic designer and teacher Madeleine Ignon will have the privilege of selecting first, second, and third place winners. Additionally, awards like “Mad Skillz” or “Realism” are handed out, “just because,” says De Guevara. The honorable mentions are a way to celebrate one another and give artists another platform to showcase their creativity.

For the second year, Adelante Charter School art teacher Amber O’Rourke has a piece in the exhibit. Inspired by the theme, she chose to focus her submission on the betta fish. “Fish are a link to the beginning and the end, death and rebirth,” she explains. “And particularly the betta fish, as it has evolved to survive harsh conditions. For me, that’s the symbol of strength — like all of us, our need to be resilient — especially in certain times we’re living in.”

“Betta Fish” by Amber O’Rourke | Photo: Courtesy

Long, who selected this year’s theme and will act as curator, wasn’t naive to the fact that many of the pieces submitted may reference today’s political climate. But as De Guevara defines it, “origins” allowed the effort to address the topic, without creating controversy. “Art is an important aspect of being human,” she says. “Creativity helps us get through difficult times.”

Ready to Hang 2025 is a free event, open to the public. It’ll be hosted at CAW (631 Garden Street) on Saturday, November 22, from 4-9 p.m. Artists set the price of each piece, which can range from a few dollars to a few thousand; purchasers can “un-hang” any piece after 6 p.m. that evening. sbcaw.org/hang