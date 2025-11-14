Vierge, a French word meaning “blank” or “unspoiled” — virgin or maiden — has unexpectedly become the perfect title for the Brasscals’ debut album.

The Brasscals, Santa Barbara’s community-based street brass band, will celebrate their first album with a fundraiser for La Casa de la Raza on Saturday, November 15.

Founders Maria Cincotta and Antoine Descos, both seasoned saxophonists and the heart and soul of the group, started the Brasscals in 2022. According to Cincotta, the album has been “in the works” for as long as the band has existed.

This magnetic group has built a reputation for head-turning performances. (Read Nick Welsh’s 2024 cover story here.) They’ve played everywhere — from bars and restaurants to patios and random street corners — and have toured nationally and internationally, including a 16-day tour in France this past July.

Album cover for ‘[Vierge]’ by the Brasscals | Photo: Courtesy

They were even offered $1,000 to play during a packed Fiesta weekend. With momentum like that, it’s no surprise their debut album came together in just one weekend.

The setup was impressive: more than 25 musicians, ages 25 to 89, all staying at an Airbnb in Nipomo. Everything was captured live and recorded outdoors — mixed solely by percussionist Kylie Muntean.

“OB” (original Brasscal) flute player Christine Dhein said the album was engineered in a makeshift driveway studio.

“Kylie had figured it all out in advance — what to bring, how it would work, all of it,” Dhein said. “She picked a huge section of the driveway between the garage and a shed so the sound would bounce off the hard surfaces. It worked perfectly, and she made us sound our best.”

Of the album’s 21 tracks, two are originals — “Midnight Candle” and “In Time IIV,” both written by Cincotta — and they reflect the love she has for the group.

Cincotta explained that while this isn’t her first time recording, it was her creation with Descos, and the next steps just fell into place. “Whenever I’m in a band, that’s just the process: you get a set together, you write songs, you play gigs, you record, and you tour. Those are the five tenets of being in a band for me,” she said.

Finding a home for their sound also came by chance. Two years ago, after suddenly losing a previous rehearsal space, Cincotta went hunting for somewhere — anywhere — for the band to land.

“I learned that Casa de la Raza really means ‘for the people.’ They started the space because other community centers in town were too expensive,” she said. “So when I passed by one night, I thought, why not just try? I walked in and said, ‘We’re a community band. Do you have space?’”

Jacqueline Inda, co-president of the Greater Santa Barbara Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, welcomed them and quickly helped the band find a home there.

Casa’s work extends far beyond music. The building hosts folklórico dancers, AA meetings, the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, a food pantry, and programs for families affected by migration, trauma, and systemic injustice. There are piano lessons, kids’ programs, a gym, and countless other community offerings.

“They provide so many resources — we just want to help keep the doors open,” Cincotta said.

As for the album itself, the band hopes listeners hear more than just music.

“We wanted the recording to feel like a Brasscals show — the happiness, the energy, the personality,” Dhein said. “It’s immersive. We stand on furniture, go into the audience, make people do the limbo — there’s a lot going on! I played the album on repeat during my backpacking trip recently.”

Vierge is out on Spotify, ready for your ears. The Brasscals are still looking for a tuba player, if you have one lying around. Seriously — shoot an email to brasscals@riseup.net.

“We’re emphasizing that people should come to the benefit because Casa is amazing — but also that we like to transmit joy and we’re all about community,” Cincotta said. “Also, we’re a big family, we’re looking for a tuba player, and — oh, did I mention we need a tuba player?”

The Brasscals will host an album release party and fundraiser for Casa de la Raza on Saturday, November 15 from 7 to 10 p.m. at Casa de la Raza, 601 East Montecito Street. In addition to a performance by the Brasscals, the evening will also feature deejay sets from DJ Turtle and DJ Rob, as well as performances from S.B. Rollers and World Dance for Humanity. Entry is donation-based, with a suggested $15 contribution. All proceeds support La Casa de la Raza. See bit.ly/49PC3pG for tickets and additional information.