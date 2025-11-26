Nearly 14 years ago, Tara Jones Haaf found herself leaving the art industry as the economy took a downturn. Looking for stability, she relocated to Santa Barbara, one of the few cities that had plateaued rather than suffered significant fallout.

Instead of returning to the art world, Haaf chose to forge a new path — a decision that ultimately led to the creation of Eat This, Shoot That!, the food-and-photo tour company she founded soon after arriving.

“You know what? I’m just going to try something,” she recalled thinking. “There were no food tours in Santa Barbara yet, we were the very first. Pitching the idea to restaurants was pretty wild. A lot of them were hesitant, but here we are now.”

More than a decade later, Eat This, Shoot That! has become a well-established presence in the city, built by Haaf from the ground up and now partnered with many of the best-known restaurants in Santa Barbara and Solvang.

The company runs year-round tours, collaborating with local spots such as Biergarten, McConnell’s Fine Ice Creams, Santa Barbara Mezcal, Lucky Penny, and more to give guests that insider experience.

“It’s kind of like a pub crawl, but with food,” Haaf said. “Along the way, we teach you foodie photo tricks that you can do with just your smartphone, and the history of the neighborhood. You’ll get a full belly and full camera roll.”

Eat This, Shoot That! Santa Barbara food tour | Photo: Courtesy

This holiday season, the company is offering a limited-time Holiday Edition tasting tour, running November 29 through December 27. It involves holiday drinks, limited-time menu items, and a behind-the-scenes look at how businesses prepare for the busiest time of the year.

“It’s a really fun way to experience Santa Barbara during the holidays,” Haaf said. “Everything is decorated, the restaurants are in full swing, and people are in that celebratory mood. It just adds an extra layer of magic to the tour.”

And for Solvang? Much of the same generosity. A chocolatier will be offering a behind-the-scenes look into the kitchen, and then there will be a no-extra-charge tasting of spice-milled wine at the Tiki Lounge.

Eat This, Shoot That! Santa Barbara food tour | Photo: Courtesy

Built on close partnerships from the start, Haaf brought Eat This, Shoot That! to places such as Biergarten in its first week. During COVID, she supported local restaurants by running online cooking classes, buying mini bottles from Cutler’s for goodie bags, and keeping business flowing until in-person tours returned.

“They’ve pretty much all been along for the ride for as long as I have been doing this. They are the heart and soul of what we do,” Haaf said. “The reason I started this company was to support local businesses. I wondered how I could promote them and make a business out of it too; I’m so thankful for them.”

It’s simple: Guests enjoy a three-hour walking food and photography tour, led by an experienced guide. Along the way, they sample carefully curated dishes and drinks while learning photography tips for lighting, composition, and background effects — all designed to make their photos look professional without expensive equipment.

Eat This, Shoot That! Santa Barbara food tour | Photo: Courtesy

Between stops, the group uncovers hidden gems, art installations, and lesser-known spots that many tourists would otherwise miss. Tours are intentionally small, creating an intimate atmosphere where guests can interact with staff and connect.

“The reviews I get aren’t just about the company being great, but the human connection,” Haaf said. “I know people are so divided these days, but I hope everyone feels welcomed and loved at the end of their time with us. It’s fun and lighthearted.”

She recalled moments such as tour guides being asked to have dinner at a guest’s house, returning years later to be invited out again, private parties celebrating honeymoons, and even a newborn joining a rainy tour recently. “That’s the whole point,” Haaf explained.

For the holiday season, Eat This, Shoot That! is offering $15 off food tour tickets when you use the code FESTIVE15 at checkout — a limited-time option worth noting since each Santa Barbara tour wraps up with the newly released McConnell’s Gingerbread Cheesecake and Martinelli’s Apple Cider Cranberry Jam flavors.

See eatthisshootthat.com.