Most of the time, Dom’s Taverna draws its inspiration from the bold coastal cooking of Spain’s Basque Country — to delicious effect — but lately they’ve been adding some fun collaborations to their normally dormant Monday night offerings. This week’s offering kicked off a special TV Dinner Matinée Series, with a step back in time echoing vintage TV dinners, now reimagined with chef-driven flavor and modern flair.

There was even a movie on the big screen — Heat — Michael Mann’s 1995 crime thriller starring Robert De Niro and Al Pacino. Rumor has it that Leonardo Di Caprio is gearing up to star in a long-awaited sequel.

The TV Dinner movie night set up at Dom’s Taverna | Photo: Leslie Dinaberg

Cocktails and popcorn started the night out right | Photo: Leslie Dinaberg

Dang Burger will be the next collaboration on January 26. | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

But really, the night was all about the food, and the results were quite tasty. I had the meat lovers tray with Salisbury steak and a mushroom demi-glace as the main, while my husband went for the shmancy fish fingers, made with local lingcod fish sticks and caviar topped tartar sauce. Very gourmet, especially when paired with elevated broccolini, mac n chz, and loaded baked potatoes. With Dom’s mouthwatering Basque cheesecake as a final sweet bite (the only familiar item from the regular menu) our bellies were much more satisfied than any Swanson’s TV dinner of our childhoods.

Up next, on Monday, January 26, is a special Dang Burger takeover at Dom’s, featuring the single Dang Burger, double Dang Burger, local fish sando, local lobster roll, and a very special BASQUE DANG (a Dom’s Taverna themed burger). Items will range from $10-$28, with dinner service from 5-9 p.m. Keep an eye on @domstaverna for more details as the event nears.