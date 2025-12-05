As founder and executive director of the Santa Barbara Dance Institute (SBDI), Rosalina Macisco has long believed in the transformative power of dance. It’s why she first fell in love with dance during her childhood in New York, why she went on to study dance education through the National Dance Institute and Luna Dance Professional Learning Programs, and what ultimately led her to establish SBDI 20 years ago.

“Growing up with an Italian-American dad and a mom from Puerto Rico — two very different cultures and a home with two languages — I learned early on that dance was a way to connect and communicate, regardless of language, opinion, or circumstance,” shares Macisco, who performed jazz and ballet in New York. “Dance taught me confidence, expression, and commitment while uplifting my spirits — components that have been essential to SBDI’s mission for the past 20 years.”

Santa Barbara Dance Institute seniors’ programs | Photo: Courtesy

Working with schools, community organizations, and senior centers with limited-to-no arts programming, SBDI provides direct programming and professional development that immerses people in the world of dance and music, while nurturing creativity, dedication, and teamwork. Since its inception, the nonprofit has reached more than 26,000 individuals and more than 33,000 audience members throughout Santa Barbara County. “Access to dance and the musical arts is so incredibly important — maybe now more than ever,” says Macisco. “From preschool-aged children to our elderly and vulnerable communities, bringing dance and music into their lives can help them build confidence, connect with others, develop social-emotional skills, or simply find a deeper connection to themselves.”

SBDI’s offerings span a wide range of ages and needs, including: Dance Infusion, a program enabling teachers to mix dance into their curriculums; Residency for Children, an after-school program fostering creativity and performance; Intergenerational Partnerships, bringing people of every age and stage together; and Dance On, a structured dance and music experience designed for elders.

“This anniversary is especially significant as our work in senior memory care and rehabilitation facilities continues to grow,” adds Macisco, who supports the region’s aging population through SBDI’s “Creative Aging” programming. Encouraging cognitive health, emotional well-being, and social connection, Dance On serves roughly 200 seniors across five centers each year, including those experiencing dementia, Parkinson’s, and other cognitive or physical challenges. “Dance On is designed to uplift and shift the energy in senior centers through music and movement,” explains Macisco. “We’re intentional with our music choices, ensuring they resonate with participants — because music not only brings people together, but also brings people to life as it pulls back in memories.”

Santa Barbara Dance Institute Imagine performance | Photo: Courtesy



By centering Dance On around music and gentle movements, Macisco and her team create space for meaningful instances. “Sometimes, it’s helping someone recall a special memory; sometimes, it’s waking up their spirit,” she says. “Other times, it’s simply helping them find joy in the moment by singing along, even if they don’t know the words. It’s about bringing more smiles into the room and allowing our seniors to connect to the present moment.”

Macisco has many stories displaying the program’s positive impact, from a time when a song unlocked a memory of a loved one to another where a mostly wheelchair-bound woman got up and started dancing to salsa without realizing it. “Dance can be as small as moving your hands or one finger,” she adds. “Whichever way a person can participate, even a small amount of movement will connect them to the present.”

Santa Barbara Dance Institute children’s program | Photo: David Bazemore

Equally meaningful to Macisco is SBDI’s work in early childhood education and development. “Shaping the next generation is such an important part of our mission,” she explains. “To see a child light up, finding success through dance or discovering their love for the arts, truly warms my heart. Music and dance encourage self-expression, self-discovery, and cultural awareness, and my hope is that what they learn and explore through SBDI carries over to all aspects of their lives.”

The nonprofit has provided direct and professional childhood development programming for school districts across Santa Barbara County, from Santa Barbara to Santa Maria, as well as the Santa Barbara Public Library, Storyteller Children’s Center, and Girls Inc.

SBDI’s impact over the years has been made possible through grants and community support from foundations, businesses, and individuals. This year, thanks to a generous $50,000 matching grant from the Kirby Jones Family Foundation, the community has a unique opportunity to expand SBDI’s efforts even further.

“For 20 years, we’ve built inclusive, inspiring programming that respects, celebrates, and connects people from different age groups, cultures, abilities, and socioeconomic backgrounds through dance and music, and what a privilege it is to make a difference in people’s lives,” concludes Macisco. “I look forward to continuing SBDI’s mission, inspiring and enriching the lives of thousands more in the decades ahead.”

For more information, see sbdi.org.