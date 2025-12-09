Mezzo-soprano Xeni Tziouvaras is an international performer, but this weekend, she’ll be returning to her home church for a special concert. The St. Barbara Greek Orthodox Church is hosting their fourth annual benefit holiday concert, titled Sounds & Stories of Greek Christmas, on December 13 at 3 p.m.

Alongside Opera Santa Barbara artistic and general director Kostis Protopapas and acclaimed soprano Anastasia Malliaras, who recently performed at The Granada Theatre with the Santa Barbara Philharmonic, Tziouvaras will be singing traditional Christmas songs, Byzantine hymns, and Greek carols.

Xeni Tziouvaras | Photo: Michele Monasta

For Tziouvaras, who now lives in Florence, coming home to perform in Santa Barbara brings a sense of gratitude and nostalgia. “I feel very honored and touched to be able to come home and connect with the Greek community here,” she shared. “Some of the people in this parish have known me nearly my whole life … so it’s very special to be able to have them in the audience this time.”

Tziouvaras’s return to Santa Barbara comes during a particularly impressive time in her career. She made her Palm Springs Opera Guild debut as Hansel in Hansel and Gretel, won first prize from the Performing Arts Scholarship Foundation, and performed signature roles such as Cherubino and Carmen throughout Tuscany. She has also sung major roles at the Maggio Musicale, including Carmen in Carmen, Amneris in Aida, and Giovanna in Ernani, working with renowned conductors such as Zubin Mehta and James Conlon.

Living and working in Europe has shaped her artistry in ways she didn’t expect. “Florence is where opera began around the year 1600,” she said. “There is a deeply rooted tradition of classical music not only there but throughout Europe, so the history of this music is very much alive as in the standard of music-making.” She added that she’s had to grow quickly, saying, “I’ve had to become a much more nuanced musician-quick at learning languages … and very adept at interpreting different styles of repertoire.”

For St. Barbara Greek Orthodox Church’s concert, Tziouvaras is especially excited about the expanded ensemble. “This year, an oboist and a flautist will be joining us, which will be a very fun addition,” she said. “There is some repertoire I have not performed before involving them which I am excited to debut.”

With music in Greek, English, German, and more, Tziouvaras hopes that the program offers a glimpse into the diverse traditions that shape Christmas around the world. “I hope the audience is able to take with them a sound bite of how different cultures express their joy and worship about the Christmas season,” she said.

Saint Barbara Greek Orthodox Church is located at 1205 San Antonio Creek Road. Click here for more information and tickets.