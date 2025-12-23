Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District Announces Retirement of Fire Chief Robert Kovach

CARPINTERIA, CA – The Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District announces the retirement of Fire Chief Robert Kovach. Chief Kovach’s retirement marks the culmination of over forty years of dedicated service in the fire service, all of which have been devoted to serving the residents and communities of Santa Barbara County, including fifteen years with the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District.

Chief Kovach began his fire service career with the Lompoc City Fire Department on May 26, 1979, as a part-time reserve firefighter. He was hired full-time in 1985 and later served as Fire Engineer, Fire Captain, and Battalion Chief, earning a reputation for professionalism, integrity, and steady leadership both on emergency incidents and within the organization. After a long and honorable career with Lompoc City Fire, he retired in 2011.

On November 1, 2011, Chief Kovach joined the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District as a Battalion Chief. He served in that role for twelve years before being promoted to Fire Chief on October 1, 2023.

Reflecting on his career, Chief Kovach shared:

“This career has built a bond and sense of camaraderie with the men and women of the fire service that will be truly missed. What began as a profession became a second family—one that has left a lasting mark on my life and soul with pride.

It has been an honor to serve alongside such dedicated professionals within a premier agency that consistently strives for excellence while embracing an innovative vision for the future. Throughout my career, I made it a personal mission—for myself and for the organization—to leave this profession healthy and grounded in meaning and purpose. My message to those continuing this work is simple: put family first, go confidently in the direction of your dreams, and passionately live the life you have imagined.”

During his time with the District, Chief Kovach helped lead essential initiatives, including long-term planning for fire station coverage and major station renovation projects. His leadership strengthened operational readiness,

enhanced service delivery, and reinforced the District’s reputation as a premier fire agency. Throughout his career, he remained deeply committed to mentoring future leaders, supporting professional development, and fostering strong partnerships with regional agencies and community organizations.

“The communities of Carpinteria and Summerland, as well as the California fire service in general, have greatly benefited from Chief Kovach’s 46 years of dedicated service and leadership,” said Board Vice President Doug Qualls.



Chief Kovach’s last day with the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District will be January 23, 2026.