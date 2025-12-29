This edition of The Home Page was originally emailed to subscribers on December 28, 2025. To receive Sarah Sinclair’s real estate newsletter in your inbox each Sunday, sign up at independent.com/newsletter

Here’s hoping 2026 brings you good health, a bit of peace, and plenty of time for what matters most. In my world, that means travel, good books, time with loved ones, and especially walks with Scout — that always lead us home. From our home to yours, Happy New Year.

Credit: Karen Spechler

I love following friends’ travels. Thanks to social media, we can vicariously hike the Alps, lounge on a serene tropical beach, and soak up big-city glitz — all in a single day. As we settle into the quieter, more reflective start of a new year, the journey that’s recently filled my cup is Karen Spechler’s trip through England, Scotland, and the Netherlands. This lovely countryside church in the Scottish Highlands is just one of the serene scenes she’s been sharing — perfect inspiration for easing gently into the year ahead.

I don’t usually write about books. That’s my colleague Tessa Reeg’s domain — she authors All Booked, our must-read newsletter for bookworms, packed with more title recommendations than I can possibly keep up with. But when it comes to things home and homey, I couldn’t resist sharing a recent find: Best Offer Wins, a thriller about a woman house-hunting in Washington, D.C., who will stop at nothing to land her dream home. It’s not exactly warm-and-fuzzy — but for those of us who enjoy a little real estate drama between the pages, consider this your next guilty pleasure.



THIS WEEK’S COVER HOME:

Credit: Zac Brown



I love it when a home’s address paints a picture — and 1740 Still Meadow delivers. Set on more than nine acres of gently rolling hills with sweeping mountain views, this Tuscan-style cottage is nestled among majestic oak and olive trees. Dreaming of planting a vineyard, creating an equestrian estate, or simply savoring refined rural living? This might be your place.

The three-bedroom, two-bath home features hardwood floors, quartz kitchen countertops, new appliances and cabinetry, and a gracious primary suite with abundant windows that blur the line between indoors and out. The property also includes a three-car detached garage, horse shelter and pen, and ample open space — all within walking distance of shops and charming Ballard School.

Listed by Dianna Zlaket for $2,995,000. Plan ahead: This bucolic beauty will be open next weekend, Sunday, January 4, from 1–3 p.m.



THIS WEEK’S ISSUE:



This week, we present our annual Year In Pictures issue, a look back at 2025, both front and back. Thank you for making The Home Page part of your Sunday. Enjoy, and here’s to a cozy start to the new year!

Warmly,

Sarah