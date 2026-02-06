It’s an age-old question: Why are you running?

Some do it for pleasure. Some do it to stay in shape.

Others do it for free burritos.

Over the past month, more than 120 dedicated runners — and arguably more dedicated burrito-lovers — have racked up thousands of miles chasing a dream: A year of free burritos from Mony’s Taqueria.

Participants would start their jaunt at Mony’s in the Funk Zone — or, more accurately, the trashcan right next to Mony’s — and run, jog, or walk about 700 feet to Loquita.

Then back to Mony’s. Then back to Loquita. Some participants logged more than 30 miles a day running that same L-shaped segment between the two restaurants.

Men and women participated in the local Burrito League endurance challenge, with some racking up 30 miles a day or more. | Credit: Rabbit via Instagram @runinrabbit

This was a local spin on the global phenomenon that is the Burrito League: using the fitness app Strava, participants track their mileage running a short segment over and over again. Whoever completes the most laps after three weeks wins status as a local legend — and a lot of free Mexican food.

It started as a partnership between Chipotle and Strava, but exploded into a do-it-yourself grassroots marathon with more than 100 participating communities this January.

“Burrito League began as a way to bring local runners together through collective effort,” said Jamil Coury, founder of Burrito League, in a statement. “There’s nothing better than getting outside, logging miles, and enjoying a little friendly competition.”

In Santa Barbara, the challenge started on January 8 and ended on January 31. Winners were crowned on February 1.

It brought people from all walks of life together, and resulted in more than 18,000 segments run and more than 4,200 total miles logged across the board.

“What started as five runners on January 8 at midnight turned into a crazy event on the sidewalk,” said Sam Marks, the community and events manager of athletic brand Rabbit, the challenge’s main sponsor.

Rabbit’s office is just down the street from Mony’s, sparking inspiration for the local league. The official segment is 0.23 miles long with an “excruciating one foot of vertical gain,” Marks said.

“It’s stupid, but it’s good stupid,” he laughed. “Good stupid is what we need right now.”

The overall winner, a man who identified himself as Preston Explores, put in a whopping 600 miles.

That’s 2,576 laps on that same short segment. The challenge is a little ridiculous, he admitted, “but fun at the same time.”

Explores is a regular trail runner. “Honestly, I’m a sucker for some silly running challenges, and I knew my friends were gonna be out here, too,” he said. He came out for community and connection, he added, and even made some new running buddies.

Supporters of Burrito League participants could be seen eating burritos and cheering for runners on the sidelines of the segment in the Funk Zone. | Credit: Rabbit via Instagram @runinrabbit

Explores would run the segment at least twice a day, sometimes more. How did he do it? Waking up before sunrise to get a couple of hours in before work, running on his lunch break, and then coming back to run some more after work. He would put in 20 to 30 miles every day, running on a diet at least partially consisting of donuts, he said.

The overall winner of Santa Barbara’s Burrito League challenge was Preston, who documented his 600 mile journey on his instagram @prestonexplores. | Credit: Preston Explores via Instagram

“He’s here when we set up for the day,” said one Mony’s employee. “And he’s here when we are closing and taking things down.”

Others could be seen running through the Funk Zone in the middle of the night. Many of the most-committed participants had part-time jobs or otherwise flexible work schedules that allowed them to contribute at least a few hours a day.

“We’re trying to see how far we can push ourselves and each other,” Explores said.

Winners and prizes were divided between men and women, thanks to help from other sponsors, including the Santa Barbara Running Association, the Running Company, and Validation Ale.

In the end, there were six winners crowned during a Sunday ceremony at Validation Ale. First place winners won a total of 52 burritos from Mony’s — one a week for a year — as well as a $250 gift card to Rabbit and three pairs of Rabbit socks. Second place received a $150 gift card to Rabbit, free entry to a 5k in July, and a $50 gift card to the Running Company. Third place got a $50 gift card and a pair of Rabbit socks.

The whole intention was for runners to fund it, Marks said, and Mony’s didn’t have to pay for anything, despite the restaurant offering to do so. “Mony’s was pretty on board from the jump,” he said. “They allowed us to cause a scene right in front of their entrance.”

Explores won first place in the men’s category, with 600 miles. Second place went to a man named Jon, at 505 miles, and third place to Rabbit’s product associate, Manny, at 499 miles.

The women’s category was a bit more competitive. First place in the women’s category went to Morgan Solorio, with 344 miles, second place went to a woman named Kai, with 317 miles, and third place went to Monse, with 273 miles.

For those who care about the math, first place gets about $676 in free burritos. Add the gift card on top of that, and Explores earned about $1.50 per mile.

At least for now, that’s the wrap on Santa Barbara’s Burrito League.