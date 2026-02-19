Girls’ Basketball Roundup: Bishop Diego Hold Off Sunny Hills, Advances to CIF-SS Division 5 Semifinals

Bishop Diego Cardinals advanced to the CIF-SS Division 5 semifinals with a 47-45 victory over Sunny Hills on Wednesday night at the Brick House.

Luz Castro, stepped up and led the way with a team-high 13 points, scoring on strong drives and post moves as Sunny Hills focused defensively on Bishop Diego’s top scoring threats. Her performance highlighted the Cardinals’ balanced attack.

Bishop Diego built momentum in the second quarter with an 11-0 run to take a 20-8 lead. Sunny Hills responded late in the half and opened the third quarter with seven straight points to close the gap. The teams traded baskets throughout the second half, with neither side able to pull away comfortably.

Key plays down the stretch made the difference. Eden Wynne, who finished with 10 points, hit two crucial three-pointers in the fourth quarter and delivered a pivotal block in the final seconds. Jesia Coronado added nine points, Jaymi Coronado contributed eight, and Alyssa Chrestenson chipped in five, including a difficult late-third-quarter basket that helped preserve a narrow lead.

Jaymi Coronado drives to the rim. Photo Credit: Gary Kim

Sunny Hills’ Allie Sexton led all scorers with 14 points and hit a late three-pointer to keep the Lancers within reach. In the closing seconds, free throws trimmed Bishop Diego’s lead to two, but the Cardinals defended the perimeter to prevent a potential game-winning three. A final free throw and a long inbounds play sealed the victory.

With the win, Bishop Diego improved to 26-4 and will now face Godinez Fundamental in the semifinals after the Grizzlies edged Torrance, 48-46.

Rosary Academy 53, Dos Pueblos 33

The Chargers’ thrilling run in the CIF-SS Division 2 playoffs came to an end with a quarterfinal loss to Rosary Academy of Fullerton.

Kindah Ahmad-Reda led the way for Dos Puelos with 15 points. Penelope Frazer added nine points and the entire Dos Pueblos roster received playing time.

Carly Letendre concludes a phenomenal high school basketball career in which she eclipsed 1,00 0 career points. Photo Credit: Gary Kim

Dos Pueblos hung tough early, but got outscored 16-7 in the second quarter as Rosary Academy pulled away. Senior captain Carly Letendre scored seven points for Dos Pueblos in her final high school game.