Santa Barbara City College Stabbing Suspects Revealed as Two Teens Arrested in Ventura Pursuit, Police Confirm

[Updated: Tue., Feb. 24, 2026, 2:39pm]

The two Santa Barbara County teens arrested Monday after allegedly ramming a Ventura police patrol car are also the suspects in last week’s stabbing at Santa Barbara City College, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Bryan Isaac Ramirez, 18, of Santa Barbara, and a 17-year-old male from Santa Barbara County were taken into custody February 23 in Ventura following a stolen-vehicle investigation that escalated into a vehicle pursuit and temporary lockdown at Ventura High School.

“We can confirm the two guys arrested in Ventura were also involved in the assault with the deadly weapon at Santa Barbara City College,” said Sgt. Bryan Kerr from the Santa Barbara Police Department, connecting the two suspects in Monday’s Ventura pursuit to the February 18 assault with a deadly weapon at SBCC’s East Campus.

The SBCC assault involved three males, one of which was stabbed near the Earth and Biological Sciences Building around 4:48 p.m. Police said at the time that the verbal altercation turned physical and led to one male sustaining “non-life-threatening lacerations to his upper body.” The suspects fled before officers arrived.

“At least one of the two suspects have been confirmed to not be students at SBCC,” said Jordan Killebrew, executive director of public affairs at SBCC. “We are wishing the victim of the stabbing, who we know is a student, a speedy recovery.”

On February 24, Santa Barbara Police announced that both suspects had been arrested after being detained for criminal activity in Ventura.

Ramirez was booked at Ventura County Jail on the Santa Barbara charges of felony assault with a deadly weapon and conspiracy. A $250,000 bail enhancement was granted in connection with the SBCC case, authorities said.

The juvenile was booked at Santa Barbara County Juvenile Hall on charges of felony assault with a deadly weapon and conspiracy.

Further investigation is underway to determine whether the assault was gang-related, police said. Authorities added that the SBCC incident “appears to be an isolated matter” and is not connected to the February 20 homicide of Luis Gerardo Terrazas at Bohnett Park on Santa Barbara’s Westside.

The Ventura Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit continues to investigate the car theft and ramming case. Santa Barbara Police are continuing their investigation into the SBCC stabbing.