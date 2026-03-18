When an email showed up in my inbox last with the headline “A Tamale Named After You,” there was a brief, fleeting, ego-driven second in which I thought someone had actually named a tamale after me.

I told as much to the sender, our town’s most strident tamale proponent Richard Lambert, who, amidst teaching tamale classes and selling them over the years, was the force behind the creation of National Tamale Day on March 23, 2015. He responded, kindly, “It could happen, Matt.”

What his email actually announced was a tamale concept contest, in which anyone can propose unique ingredients for a brand new tamale. The winning idea — to be announced on, yes, March 23, this year’s National Tamale Day — will be added to Lambert’s menu and be named after its inventor.

“I call them the original comfort food, although the ingredients have changed greatly over time,” said Lambert, noting that people in Mesoamerica have been eating these masa-wrapped treats for more than 90 centuries. “Our contest hopes to show that new ideas and the tradition of tamales can go hand in hand.”

To enter, fill out this form, which simply asks for the ingredients and a restaurant-esque description of the tamale as well as what people will enjoy about eating it. I’ll make sure to announce the winner in a future Full Belly Files.



Upcoming Experiences to Enjoy



Also flooding my inbox in recent weeks are a plethora of upcoming events and experiences that I would highly recommend attending, doing, and supporting. Here’s a very fast rundown of food and drink to-dos in the months to come, in calendrical order.

Now you can ride horseback through Demetria Estate with Vino Vaqueros. | Credit: Far West Media

Ride Horses at Demetria Estate: This is a new offering at this biodynamic vineyard in the Santa Ynez Valley, and I was lucky enough to do it myself when I was reporting this story. The 75-minute rides, offered daily at 10 a.m., noon, and 2 p.m., are run by Vino Vaqueros. See vinovaqueros.com. Tastings are booked separately via Tock.

Kale Disco Returns: Rooted Santa Barbara County, this second annual celebration of plant-based dining features food by Palma Catering and Rascal’s, dance music by DJ of Ability, and emceeing by Duane Henry on April 10 at the Community Arts Workshop. For details and tickets, see rootedsantabarbara.org/events.

La Piazza Italian Food & Music Fest: There’s a brand new showcase of Italian food and music being planned for April 10-12, with free concerts, tastings, workshops, and demonstrations at in and around the Santa Barbara Public Library. See lapiazza.life.

Sta Rita Hills Wine & Fire Hits the Road: The wineries of the Sta. Rita Hills are coming to the Santa Barbara Historical Museum on April 18, when more than 20 wineries will pour and Amy Christine of Holus Bolus will lead two educational seminars. See staritahills.com/events.

Join the rooftop fun at the Canary Hotel’s first coffee rave on April 18. | Credit: Courtesy

Coffee Rave at the Canary: I didn’t know there was a “coffee rave movement,” but it’s coming to the Kimpton Canary Hotel starting on Saturday morning, April 18. Called the Canary AM Club, it features music on the roof with espresso and breakfast specials. Click here for details.

The Central Coast’s sustainably minded producers will gather again on April 25. | Credit: Courtesy

White Buffalo Land Trust’s Spring Field Day: Learn about regenerative agriculture and taste Figure Ate snacks while touring the beautiful grounds of Jalama Canyon Ranch on April 25. Register here.

Natural Coast Wine Fest: The freshest wine fest around, featuring dozens of sustainably minded winemakers from around the Central Coast and beyond, returns to The Factory on April 25. See naturalcoastwinefest.com.

S.B. Culinary Experience: Tickets are already on sale for this weeklong series of meals, tours, and workshops from May 11-16, which culminates in the Grand Tasting on May 16. See the full lineup for more than 40 events (and counting!) and buy tickets before the hot items sell out at sbce.events.

Veggie Rescue Gala: This nonprofit that takes surplus food from farm and grocery stores to feed those in need is celebrating 16 years and five million pounds rescued with a gala at the Bernat Vineyard & Café Farm in the Santa Ynez Valley on May 21. The event will honor the contributions of Shu and Debbie Takikawa of The Garden Of…. See veggierescue.org/sweet-16.

Join Matt (center) with vintners like John Dragonette (left) and Amy Warnock at the SBCE’s Grand Tasting on May 16. | Credit: Courtesy

Alma Rosa’s Peace of Mind Walk: This seventh annual, 10,000-step (about 4.5 miles) walk through the Sta. Rita Hills on May 31 raises awareness around mental health and benefits both the Mental Wellness Center of Santa Barbara and One Mind. There’s also a One Shining Night benefit event the night before, May 30. Click here for info and registration.

Vintners Foundation Summer Soirée: This charitable arm of our vintner community is hosting a summer fundraiser at Mattei’s Tavern on June 19 featuring music by the Doublewide Kings to benefit the health and wellness of vineyard workers. See sbvintnersfoundation.org/soiree.

California Wine Fest: The big seaside shabang returns, starting with a rare and reserve tasting on July 17 at the Hilton Santa Barbara and then the festival on July 18 at Chase Palm Park. See CaliforniaWineFestival.com.