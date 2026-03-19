Santa Barbara has consistently championed the arts, and nowhere is this more prevalent than the Theater District. It’s a place I’m lucky enough to call home and where many find a home in its assortment of theaters and music venues. From a concert at the Lobero to a movie at the Arlington, a symphony at the Granada, or a play at the New Vic, there’s something for everyone’s particular flavor of entertainment. That’s not even counting the many free musical delights such as jazz trios at the Good Lion, weekend classic rock shows at Roy, or dancing to a live band in the streets on Thursday nights at Satellite. With so many types of art to enjoy, there’s also a variety of restaurants to pair them with. Below are a few of my favorite nearby dining options to power down from the work day and fuel up before the show. And if tickets for your event sold out, know that these spots are captivating enough to be the headliner of the night, all on their own.

Sama Sama | Photo: Kyle London



Sama Sama Kitchen

1208 State St., samasamakitchen.com

This stylish yet homey, special yet unpretentious, nearby yet otherworldly glowing little treasure trove on upper State Street has been a pre-show stop of mine for years. Even though the Santa Barbara Bowl is a bit more of a walk, I’ll often suggest going here before traipsing down Anapamu. The Indonesian fusion food, warm and inviting ambiance, prime local beverage selection, and genuinely kind service are sure to turn anyone into a repeat customer. You don’t need me to tell you to order the famous Sama Wings with tamarind BBQ sauce, cilantro, and lime, but you must. Their Brussels sprouts are a sweet and savory favorite with fish sauce caramel, dates, almonds, lime, and pickled red onion. Cocktails made with local produce and an exciting array of craft beer and small-batch wine pair well with all of their flavorful dishes. It always feels like a delightful party at your stylish best friend’s home at Sama Sama, so make sure someone’s keeping tabs on the time or you may never leave.



Finch & Fork

31 W. Carrillo St., finchandforkrestaurant.com

For a luxurious and cozy meal just off Carrillo, stop by the Kimpton Canary’s dining jewel, Finch & Fork. There, you’ll find entrees for every palate. Executive Chef John Vasquez hails from Texas and is whipping up classic comfort food with a decidedly S.B. flair. Perk up your taste buds for a night on the town with their popular deviled eggs. These bright pink, beet-dyed beacons of deliciousness are packed with pickled shallots, Cajun maple pork belly, and chives. For entrees, you can’t go wrong with their melt-in-your mouth king salmon layered on top of a silky potato velouté, and for the land-lovers, the short-rib pappardelle pasta with a mushroom sofrito is sure to satisfy. While their vibrant cocktails and Central Coast–focused beer and wines are excellent sippers alongside your mains, my favorite beverage of theirs is the banana milkshake. Cinnamon sugar bananas are blended with graham crumble and vanilla ice cream, topped with roasted meringue, and served with a cute red-and-white striped straw. Share one of these with your table paired with a glass of bubbles, and consider your dancing shoes already on!

Finch & Fork | Photo: Blake Bronstad

The Daisy | Photo: Courtesy



The Daisy

1221 State St., thedaisyrestaurant.com

This adorable yellow-umbrella’d all-day café in the heart of the Theater District strikes the perfect balance between “casual bite” and “upscale gourmet.” Dress up your night with the House Pickle Plate, an eye-catching assortment of house-fermented and spiced veggies, and the House Fish Plate, a beautiful collection of house-smoked trout, hot-smoked and cold-smoked salmon, labneh, cucumbers, pickled onions, and sourdough. These refreshing dishes pair beautifully with their crisp Austrian grüner veltliner on tap. All of their entrees are winners, but a favorite of mine is the perfectly cooked smoked half chicken with black lentil-feta-tomato salad, green zhoug sauce, and a tomatillo sauce. Or you can go more straightforward with the classic Daisy cheeseburger and fries. Either one makes an ideal match with a glass of Stolpman’s delicious red blend, La Cuadrilla. There’s even a thoughtful kids’ menu when you’re out for an evening of family fun or an afternoon matinee. A delightful cappuccino accompanied by one of their fantastic daily desserts, such as the Tahini chocolate-chip cookie with local McConnell’s ice cream, is the sweetest way to end a night worth savoring.

Olio Pizzeria’s Boscaiola Pizza | Photo: Courtesy



Olio Pizzeria

11 W. Victoria St., oliopizzeria.com

What goes better with a movie than pizza? Before you head over to the Arlington for the latest flick, satisfy Italian cravings with a local favorite that’s been going strong since 2010, Olio Pizzeria. With a cozy interior, showcasing warm wood tones and a charming bar, and a dreamy Romanesque courtyard patio accented by a little fountain and twinkling lights, Olio Pizzeria oozes authenticity in every corner. Most importantly, their food tastes authentic. Start with a charcuterie board and a glass of vino bianco before moving on to their wood-fired pizzas. My favorite is the Boscaiola, which features tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, mushrooms, and fennel sausage. The paninis were also a surprise hit; the chicken pesto is large yet evokes the thoughtful simplicity Italian cuisine is known for; plus, it’s made on magical toasty pizza bread. Finish the night with a butterscotch budino and an espresso for a true taste of la dolce vita.

Flautas at Corozon Comedor | Photo: Leslie Dinaberg



Corazón Comedor

29 E. Victoria St., corazoncomedor.toast.site

Chef Ramón Velazquez was inspired to become a chef from a young age while cooking alongside his mother and grandmother using the best local ingredients in Guadalajara, Mexico. Corazón Comedor feels like a love letter to the culinary matriarchs in his life and a warm hug to his patrons in the form of artfully crafted, homestyle Mexican cuisine. Start with a crisp sauvignon blanc from Valle de Guadalupe and enjoy their famous totopos — homemade tortilla chips topped with crema, molé coloradito, queso fresco, and beans. From there, just try to choose from the bounty of satisfying and craveable options, including the vibrant Enchilada Rancheras, incredible chile relleno burrito or tacos, or the beautiful Quesadilla de La Roma, a handmade blue corn tortilla bursting with Oaxacan string cheese, beans, squash blossom, corn and crema. If you’re catching a matinee, Corazón Comedor is also open for breakfast and lunch. Don’t sleep on their heavenly chilaquiles or Oaxacan mocha. If you need more comfort, desserts like fresh churros might just convince you to move into this warm and inviting hacienda away from home.