There are all types of bars in Santa Barbara, but Beau is the first literary bar.

A new concept from Starr Hall, longtime publicist and entrepreneur, Beau opened at the end of March at 1129-A State Street, a charming courtyard space that was once home to Armada Wine & Beer Merchant and most recently Crush Bar.

Serving as not just the name of the bar but the name of the character guests can follow along in a forthcoming novel, Beau bridges the gap between experience and entertainment. “It’s an escape room without the time and pressure,” says Hall, comparing the wine bar to the fantastical teamwork activity involving puzzles and time limits. “You can participate if you want, or you can just sit.”

For locals, Beau captures something they’ve longed for — an approachable escape that still feels both lavish and intimate. The first time one steps into the bar, whether clad in 1920s glamour or just everyday wear, it feels like something special is happening here. Inside lies a treasure trove of secrets waiting to be unveiled as guests are transported into a 1920s speakeasy, with a working gramophone playing soft tunes, coupes filled with champagne, a darkly wooden interior bar at the center, and knickknacks on nearly every wall.

Beau is now open at 1129A State St. | Photo: Courtesy

Patio seating at Beau | Photo: Courtesy

Welcome to Beau | Photo: Courtesy

The interior of Beau is full of carefully chosen details. | Photo: Courtesy

The interior of Beau is full of carefully chosen details. | Photo: Courtesy

Some of the merchandise available at Beau | Photo: Courtesy

Some of the merchandise available at Beau | Photo: Courtesy

The decor isn’t just for looks; specialty knives from Japan, imported vegan dyed outerwear, hand-stitched wallets, cigars, and more hand-selected goods are all available for purchase. It all helps to bring Beau’s story to life — serving as more than just the name of the bar while also bringing to life that man behind the story. The first series of clues from Beau has already been exposed to inaugural guests, but don’t let that stop you from visiting today — there is still so much more to explore.

Hall considers herself the “author of the book series,” which can be taken both figuratively and literally. While she has been dreaming up the concept for 18 months, originally believing the story of Beau to unfold as a retail store in Linden Square, she’s also adapting Beau’s fictional journals into a forthcoming novel set to debut sometime in late 2026 or early 2027. The goal is to release a piece of Beau’s journals each month in order to set the stage for more stories from him and his love interest, Esther. Ultimately, Hall has aspirations of a four-part series.

At the moment, the bar only offers beer and wine, but Hall and her partners, including business partner Bruce Rolla, are extremely rigorous about wine selection. Expect worldly wines from Chile, Austria, France, and Italy, as well as a rotating list that honors local, or domestic, winemakers. This month, Beau will celebrate the work of Angela Osborne and her wine company A Tribute to Grace, with a selection from their Los Olivos brand Land of Saints.

Hall, raised in an entrepreneurial family, is no stranger to developing strong brand experiences. A descendent of the Aleene’s Tacky Glue empire, Hall began training for her own business at 9 years old. She’s owned six bars all over the West Coast, including Orcutt’s Lark & Sparrow and the champagne bar Cuvee in Avila Beach.

The opening night festivities at Beau | Photo: Courtesy

Some storytelling at the opening night party for Beau | Photo: Courtesy

Guests enjoy the opening night party for Beau | Photo: Courtesy

Some storytelling at the opening night party for Beau | Photo: Courtesy

Guests enjoy the opening night party for Beau | Photo: Courtesy

Game time | Photo: Courtesy

Guests enjoy the opening night party for Beau | Photo: Courtesy

Some guests have already opted into the Beau membership club, which Hall says “blew her away.” The monthly or annual membership offers an array of benefits including member pricing, exclusive invites to events, preferred reservations, and access to special wine, beer, or cigar releases. Some members joined even before setting foot into the bar, Hall said. “One of the founding members wrote to me and said, ‘I’ve never seen anything like this.’” she said.

Beau is located at 1129-A State St. To learn more about the bar, becoming a member, or making a reservation, call (805) 869-2174 or visit frombeau.com.