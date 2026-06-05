Credit: Courtesy

Miss Noodle

Meet Miss Noodle: our sweet 3-year-old girl who loves nothing more than exploring her surroundings. Quick to walk around and survey the scene, Noodle loves climbing, finding new smells, and chirping hello to any friends she makes along the way. She may slink away if you try to scoop her for a hug, but after a long day of adventuring she’ll surely ask for some snuggles with her favorite humans. Adventurous and kind, Noodle is a great companion cat always looking for a new spot to sunbathe!

All of our cats are neutered or spayed, treated for fleas, vaccinated, and microchipped. Check out our website http://www.asapcats.org for adoptable cats, adoption applications, and to learn more about fostering and volunteer opportunities. You can also email info@asapcats.org or call us at 805-683-3368.

Credit: Courtesy

Bally, a 14 week old pup, is as sweet as he is squishy; super smart, crate trained, already a potty-outside pro, and great with dogs, cats, and humans alike.

Looking for a playful pug who loves people and zoomies? Bally may be just the fit for you!

Please visit our website at: http://www.sparkrescue.org to learn more about these and other available puppies and kitties.

Spark Rescue is an all-volunteer, foster based, non-profit 501C3 rescue. Spark Rescue places each rescued animal in a safe, loving home as they await adoption. Each animal receives vaccinations, testing, veterinary care, and are spayed/neutered and chipped before adoption. Spark Rescue commits to helping animals in danger of euthanasia and homelessness find stable loving homes.

To donate, please visit http://www.sparkrescue.org/donations. For more information about Spark Rescue or becoming a foster, please visit our website at http://www.sparkrescue.org or email us at sparkadoptions@gmail.com, or Spark Rescue Santa Barbara, PO Box 8445, Goleta, CA 9311