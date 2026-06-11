Wildfire is Santa Barbara’s most common natural disaster. Every year, firefighting and emergency services agencies get together to roll out Wildfire Preparedness Week in the late spring. As part of this year’s campaign, Cal Fire detailed its Wildfire Prevention Grants Program to provide financial support for projects that reduce the potential for destructive wildfire in and around high-risk communities. This funding aims to help reduce hazardous fuels (such as dry vegetation surrounding flammable structures) and beef up wildfire prevention planning and readiness.

“By investing in locally driven prevention projects, we are reducing risks today while building long-term resilience,” said Cal Fire’s Frank Bigelow, the state agency’s deputy director of Community Wildfire Preparedness and Mitigation.

In high-risk areas — and there are many across Santa Barbara County — homeowners are required to maintain “defensible space” safety buffers around their main residences and outbuildings. Not sure exactly what that means for your property? Contact your local firehouse or the Santa Barbara County Fire Safe Council to arrange a free inspection. The sooner the better.

Property owners in the middle of remodeling or new construction can also take extra steps to protect their homes against the flying embers and intense temperatures common during wind-driven firestorms. Such “home hardening,” as it’s called, can involve technically advanced venting of attics and crawlspaces, treating exposed wood with fireproofing finishes, and adding heat-resistant insulation to reflect heat away from the structure as wildfire closes in. There are many approaches that go above and beyond California’s strict fire-safety building-code requirements, and the upfront cost can buy peace of mind.

For much more information, try these resources:

Sign up for Santa Barbara County ReadySBC alerts: readysbc.org

Santa Barbara County Fire Safe Council: sbfiresafecouncil.org

Cal Fire’s One-Hour Wildfire Ready Checklist: readyforwildfire.org/prepare-for-wildfire/wildfire-preparedness-week

The award-winning Disaster Prep Guide: independent.com/2020/01/29/the-santa-barbara-disaster-prep-guide-2020/

Watch Duty smartphone app: watchduty.org

Giffin & Crane has been building custom homes in Santa Barbara since 1986.