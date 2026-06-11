Credit: Courtesy Angelique Calderon via GoFundMe

A fire broke out in a single-family home in Lompoc on A Street Wednesday morning, displacing a family of three and killing their two pet cats.

Lompoc City, Santa Barbara County, and Vandenberg Space Force Base Fire Department responded to the fire, which started around 7 a.m. and consumed the house and rear carport. Authorities said a large cache of ammunition inside the house denoted during the fire, enhancing the blaze.

By 7:45, firefighters had knocked down the fire, and no human injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Nearby elementary school La Honda STEAM Academy was unaffected by the fire since kids were released for summer break on June 4. La Honda’s Bilingual Liaison Beth Reyes had to take a detour on her way to work around 9 a.m. yesterday, since A Street was blocked off. She said that she “could see the black smoke,” but did not hear or see the blaze, which would have been extinguished by that time. The road closures have been lifted and traffic was moving normally on Thursday.

In a GoFundMe post, Angelique Calderon said her sister, stepfather, and uncle who reside in the home lost nearly everything in the fire.

“As they begin to navigate this unimaginable loss and rebuild their lives, any support is deeply appreciated,” Calderon wrote in the GoFundMe post. “Donations will help with immediate necessities such as food, clothing, and other essential expenses.”

Those who wish to donate to the family can do so through the GoFundMe page for the family.