On August 19, 2026, at approximately 2:56 p.m., the Santa Barbara Police Department’s Communications Center received multiple 9-1-1 calls reporting a robbery in progress at Bank of America, located at 1096 Coast Village Road.

Bank employees reported that a masked suspect entered the bank, brandished what appeared to be a firearm, and demanded money before fleeing the area on a bicycle.

Santa Barbara Police officers, with assistance from Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies, responded to the area and conducted an extensive search for the suspect.

The suspect remains outstanding. Based on the information currently available, this appears to be an isolated incident, and there is no known ongoing threat to the public.

The investigation remains ongoing. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.