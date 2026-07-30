Three days after a car crashed through the front entryway of a Montecito toy store, another errant vehicle barreled its way into a Goleta pet shop. No injuries were reported in either incident.

Emergency crews responded just before 7 a.m. Thursday to the Calle Real Shopping Center, where a Toyota Corolla was lodged deep inside the sales floor of Pet House.

Based on photos at the scene, it appears the Corolla demolished the shop’s front counter and an aisle of pet toys and supplies. The store was not open at the time. It is not clear if any of its live animals, including fish, hamsters, reptiles, and other species, were hurt or killed.

Pet House remains closed and did immediately return a phone message seeking comment. The identity of the driver and the reason for the crash have not been released.