Car Crashes into Goleta Home, Displacing Family of Five and Their Pets

A Goleta family was displaced Tuesday night after a vehicle crashed into their home, causing significant damage.

Around 7 p.m., Santa Barbara County Fire Department crews and law enforcement responded to the 120 block of Lassen Drive, where firefighters later red-tagged the home, forcing five people and their four dogs and two cats to find temporary housing.

Amber Belletti, a public events manager for UCSB, was at home with her mother, aunt, grandmother, and father when the car crashed into the front of their house. She said no one in the home was injured.

Minutes after the crash, Belletti called 9-1-1 and went to check on the driver, whom she described as a man in his mid-forties. She said he appeared to be in shock and did not speak much other than making sure he had not “killed anyone.”

According to Belletti, the driver was suspected of driving under the influence and refused DUI testing.

“They took him to Cottage [Hospital] for blood testing after he claimed blacking out,” she said. “I was also told a can fell out of his car.”

The Independent reached out to the Sheriff’s Office to confirm if DUI was suspected in the case, but had not heard back as of press time. The driver sustained minor injuries, according to County Fire.

The crash damaged the kitchen and laundry area, prompting officials to shut off the gas and water lines — the impact also left the family concerned about the structural integrity of the house.

Considering Santa Barbara hotel prices and the need to accommodate several animals, the displaced family is now paying out of pocket for a more affordable, pet-friendly hotel in Santa Maria.

“My grandmother just got shoulder replacement and requires full care,” Belletti said. “My dog also just received dental work, and now is just a terrible time for this to be happening.”

Belletti’s mother will work full time from home for SBCC’s computer applications department, Belletti said, while Belletti will stay with a friend in town and continue working at her UCSB office as the family figures out what comes next.

While waiting for the driver’s insurance and their homeowners insurance to make arrangements, Belletti is asking friends, family, and community members for help through a GoFundMe post she shared Tuesday night.

“What should be the one place where my family and I feel safe was suddenly damaged in a way that has left us shaken, displaced, and trying to figure out how to move forward one step at a time,” she said in the post.

Donations can be made at gofundme.com/f/help-amber-repair-her-home as the Belletti family works to stay in the Santa Barbara area and continue living together.