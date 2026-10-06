Michael Long has spent decades taking things often overlooked or discarded and breathing life into them through his artistic vision. Through his art, teaching, and membership in the community, he has made a remarkable impact on Santa Barbara.

Now, Long needs his community to show up for him.

He recently suffered a devastating accident after falling from a ladder, breaking his femur, ankle, cracking his pelvis, and compressing his vertebra. Long’s life has drastically transformed into an uphill battle of medical treatment and rehabilitation.

This is crushing for Long, who is very active as a creator, builder, and a teacher. Many of the things he often partakes in to take care of himself are not possible due to his injuries.

Through GoFundMe, Long’s family is fundraising to help him get through the difficult months ahead in his road to recovery. Donations will support medical expenses associated with his injuries, while he is unable to work and live as usual.

Long was born in Santa Barbara in 1973 and has spent over 30 years creating art from found, discarded, and forgotten objects. He has transformed these objects into his signature handmade dioramas, namely “dream boxes,” representing fragments of the past into personally curated artistic works.

His contribution to Santa Barbara extends far beyond his studio, as he has taught art at Peabody Charter School and the Westside Boys and Girls Club, as well as working as an elementary school teacher. Through his teaching, he has helped young individuals to discover and foster their creative spirits, encouraging them to express themselves through art.

He also serves as the City of Santa Barbara’s Art Advisory Committee, lending himself to a major commitment to the local arts scene through exhibitions and community events. But Long’s reach extends beyond his public life, as he is also a father and a friend. Now is an opportunity for the community to return some of what Long has given in his storied and meaningful career as a Santa Barbara artist and teacher.

Donations can be made here to support Long as he recovers.