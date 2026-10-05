A Night of Legends at The Granada Theatre

The Granada Theatre stage was transformed into an elegant dining room on September 25 for the 10th annual Legends Gala, an evening honoring the people and institutions that have helped shape Santa Barbara’s arts and culture scene.

The evening began upstairs with cocktails and hors d’oeuvres before guests took their seats at tables arranged across the Granada stage beneath suspended chandeliers. Everyone was dressed to the nines for the evening’s honorees: actress and activist Bo Derek, philanthropists Merryl and Chuck Zegar, and the Santa Barbara Bowl.

Granada Legends Gala 2026 | Credit: Baron Spafford



Once the room settled, emcee Andrew Firestone took the stage, opening with a round of applause for the men in the audience who had, miraculously, remembered how to tie their ties before turning to the evening’s purpose.

Palmer Jackson Jr. and Bo Derek | Credit: Baron Spafford



“Tonight is a night to celebrate, not only to celebrate the arts here at the Granada, but the arts around our community,” he said. “We are so blessed to have such an incredible community of artists, of performers, of companies, and to be able to share that with the youth of our community is so incredibly important.”

The first honoree was Derek, recognized for her film career as well as her philanthropy and advocacy for animals and wounded veterans. After accepting her award, she reflected on first coming to Santa Barbara 45 years ago and the admiration she developed for its people and sense of community. She thanked those who had welcomed her and worked to preserve the places and institutions that make the area special.

“I love storytelling,” she said. “Real human beings playing music or acting touch you in a place and entertain you in a way that film and television can’t. I’m so happy that not only are these places like the Granada surviving, they’re growing, they’re flourishing, and people are getting back to that, which is wonderful.”

Following Derek’s award, State Street Ballet took the stage for Ravel’s Boléro. Dressed in white and holding glowing fans that brought to mind bioluminescence, the dancers performed a piece that eventually spilled into the audience.

Granada Legends Gala 2026 | Credit: Baron Spafford



Palmer Jackson Jr., Merryl Snow Zegar, and Chuck Zegar | Credit: Baron Spafford



After the second course of the three-course meal, Merryl and Chuck Zegar were honored for their support of the Granada and their philanthropic work in science, the environment, justice, and human rights.

“We’ve been very blessed,” said Merryl. “We feel we need to give back in appreciation for the abundance of our lives. I have a deep appreciation for the performing arts.”

Caren Rager, a longtime member of the Granada Theatre team who grew from a part-time note-taker into a key operations leader, was then honored for her years of service and contributions to the theater. Rager received a plaque, followed by a surprise announcement: The Granada Theatre stage would now be known as the “Caren Rager Stage.”

Firestone noted that one of last season’s highlights was the Locals and Legends performance, a celebration of the “extraordinary talent found right here in our own community.” Rager helped bring the event to the Granada, and in its second year, it has become a platform for emerging artists just beginning their journeys.

That led into the first of two performances by the Locals and Legends band, which performed James Taylor’s “Carolina on My Mind,” led by singer Will Breman.

Granada Legends Gala 2026 | Credit: Baron Spafford

The evening’s final honoree was the Santa Barbara Bowl, recognized for its work using live music to support the community through music education, youth programs, and environmental preservation. Rick Boller, CEO of the Santa Barbara Bowl, explained that the nonprofit’s mission extends beyond putting on concerts. Its goal, he said, is to use live music to strengthen the broader community.

Palmer Jackson Jr. and Santa Barbara Bowl Honorees (Rick Boller – middle and Graham Lyons – right) | Credit: Baron Spafford

“We’re a nonprofit organization that uses the power of live music to create community impact,” said Boller. “So when someone comes to the Bowl to a concert, they’re not just enjoying an unforgettable evening; they’re helping invest in our community.”

To close out the night, Locals and Legends returned to the stage for another James Taylor song, “Shower the People,” this time sung by Lois Mahalia, who somehow managed to get the audience to join in.

It felt like an appropriate way to end the evening: a room full of people gathered to celebrate the arts, surrounded by music and performance, but also by the community that makes those things possible.