Carpinteria Hosts a Lively Scene of Avocado Green

Carpinterians feel strongly about many things, but near the top of that list is surely the avocado. The festival doesn’t fall far from the tree — this region is home to countless generations of avocado farmers. Carpinteria boasts a varied and exceptionally high quality abundance of the creamy green fruit. This past weekend marked 40 years of “peace, love, and guacamole” at Carpinteria’s Avocado Festival, which transforms the sleepy downtown blocks of Linden Avenue into a lively scene of green.

As a newer local in the scheme of things (and the green of things), I’m sharing a few of my favorite avocado festival eats, drinks, vendors, and moments, informed by a decade of living in Carpinteria and wandering the festivities each year.

Carpinteria’s world famous Avocado Festival 2026 | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

Fin drinking the “avocaloda” smoothie from Pacific Health Foods | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

My family and I set out for Friday’s opening evening — referred to as “locals night” — when small town excitement and familiarity reign before the biggest crowds swarm in. The heat wave was amping up for the weekend and cool drinks were calling. Like many Linden Ave. food joints, Pacific Health Foods adds avocado heavy items to the menu for the weekend. The “avocaloda” smoothie is my son’s favorite — a blend of coconut milk, avocado, lime, pineapple, and ice milk. Insider tip: we order this year round from the shop’s “secret menu.” I opted for a big-girl drink at Corazón Cocina: a spicy avocado margarita to wash down my fish taco. Like everything at this restaurant, it was delicious and utterly unique.

The avocado balanced on the nose of the seal statue at Carpinteria’s world famous Avocado Festival 2026 | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

Mayor Natalia Alarcon, her daughter, and city council members Monica Solorzano and Wade Nomura | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Carpinteria’s world famous Avocado Festival 2026 | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

Carpinteria’s world famous Avocado Festival 2026 | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

The opening ceremonies include an endearing tradition of balancing an avocado on the nose of the seal statue, central to downtown Carpinteria. Honorary Chairs Cecilio and Mary Marquez of Rancho Santa Cecilia were the chosen balancers, and their multitude of avocado options came in handy when the first try was not cooperating. Press and onlookers kept cameras pointed suspensefully towards Marquez fiddling with avocado positions as voices called out tips like “smash it on,” until collective sighs and cheers erupted the moment it held still and emcee John Palmenteri declared “the 40th California Avocado Festival officially underway!”

Carpinteria’s world famous Avocado Festival 2026 | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

Carpinteria High School Cheerleaders chips and guacamole booth | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

I embraced the motto “rock out with your guac out,” typically devouring chips and the simply great, jalapeño-loaded (optional) guacamole from the Carpinteria High School Cheerleaders’ booth while taking in one of the 70 bands generously performing free shows across several stages. I tend to prioritize local favorites like Cornerstone, The Upbeat, and Spencer the Gardner — partly for the hardcore-fan crowd shots and partly for the familiar songs.

That said, there are far too many incredible bands to mention. The key to catching the festival’s wonderfully eclectic spectrum of sounds and genres is to venture beyond the main stage and include daytime sets where some of the best musical discoveries may happen.

Cornerstone | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Carpinteria’s world famous Avocado Festival 2026 | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

Morganfield Burnett | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Carpinteria’s world famous Avocado Festival 2026 | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

Spencer the Gardener singing his avocado song at the guacamole tasting contest | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Carpinteria’s world famous Avocado Festival 2026 | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

Carpinteria’s world famous Avocado Festival 2026 | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

Carpinteria’s world famous Avocado Festival 2026 | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

Leilani-Rainbolt family | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

On the food and vendors side, avocado sweet treat favorites this year were cakey chocolate chip topped avocado brownies from Pacific Health Foods, smooth and creamy avocado ice cream from Roris, and the newly discovered avocado boba “slush” from the Potato Swirl World booth — which tasted more like an icy avocado milkshake loaded with warm brown sugar boba.

Avocado brownie from Pacific Health Foods | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Rori’s avocado ice cream | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Potatos Swirl World avocado boba slush | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Carpinteria’s world famous Avocado Festival 2026 | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

When it comes to shopping, clothes are my weakness — especially when crafted by local artists — and I was thrilled to see Loud Flower Art Co. debuting a booth. My son and I both snatched up hand printed t-shirts reading “NO ICE in any neighborhood,” purchases that donated $15 of each $25 towards a local organization supporting immigrants. Adjacent to Madi’s Loud Flower station was a pastel paradise of hand dyed goods by Sylvi Lyster. I fell for the sweaters and corduroy button downs but instead settled on 90 degree day practicality and cuteness with a stretchy crop top in green and teal gradients.

Sylvi Lyster | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Loud Flower Art Co. | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

La Catrinita Crafts hand printed kids shirts | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Since this list could drop business and band names as endlessly as names of Carp’s avocado farmers, I’ll wrap up with two considerably entertaining events of the weekend — the strong arm competition and the guacamole tasting contest.

I most enjoy the youth division of the strong arm competition, with a range of tiny and tall kids flexing their strength while extending a five pound bag of avocados from one arm for as long as possible. Miguel Lopez from Oxnard held his arm high the longest to win this year’s youth division.

Carpinteria’s world famous Avocado Festival 2026 | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

Carpinteria’s world famous Avocado Festival 2026 | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

Winner of the Youth Strong Arm Competition, Miguel Lopez | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Guacamole tasting contest | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Carpinteria’s world famous Avocado Festival 2026 | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

The guacamole contest drew everyone from amateur chefs to Michelin Star winners, like this year’s honoree Corazón Cocina Chef Ramón Velázquez, whose secret ingredient was pistachio oil. The judges are an array of public figures and representatives of local organizations, and are tasked with rating each of the 20+ submissions. I served as a judge in 2024 on behalf of the Independent and counted my blessings that I was not selected this year, as I have a strict no glimpse of brown policy when it comes to avocados I’ll pop in my mouth. Sadly, the relentless heat accelerated brown oxidation on several of the submissions.

Carpinteria’s world famous Avocado Festival 2026 | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

Carpinteria’s world famous Avocado Festival 2026 | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

Ryan P. Cruz and Jun Starkey at Carpinteria’s world famous Avocado Festival 2026 | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

Carpinteria’s world famous Avocado Festival 2026 | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

Alan Parsons at Carpinteria’s world famous Avocado Festival 2026 | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

Carpinteria’s world famous Avocado Festival 2026 | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

Carpinteria’s world famous Avocado Festival 2026 | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

Carpinteria’s world famous Avocado Festival 2026 | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

Carpinteria’s world famous Avocado Festival 2026 | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

Carpinteria’s world famous Avocado Festival 2026 | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

Carpinteria’s world famous Avocado Festival 2026 | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

Carpinteria’s world famous Avocado Festival 2026 | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

Carpinteria’s world famous Avocado Festival 2026 | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

Leilani-Rainbolt family | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Carpinteria’s world famous Avocado Festival 2026 | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

After a decade in Carpinteria, and experience with a quarter of the festival’s history, I’m still discovering new reasons to love this weekend tradition. The Avocado Festival is most notable for its contribution to youth enrichment. All proceeds of the festival benefit the Carpinteria Education Foundation and the Future Farmers of America. Avo Fest is part food festival, part concert, part neighborhood reunion — and entirely Carpinteria, community care focused.