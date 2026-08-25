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The Community Environmental Council (CEC) invites Central Coast residents to register for CEC’s Climate Stewards course . A seven-week course beginning September 15, the program is designed to turn climate-interested individuals into climate leaders.

With climate change impacts and federal protection rollbacks on the rise, local climate action has never been more important. By offering the Climate Stewards course to local residents, CEC builds the groundswell of grassroots action necessary for moving the needle on climate. Anyone motivated to make a difference can take the course — students, teachers, retirees, professionals, and more. Course participants will graduate with a robust set of environmental advocacy skills, a greater understanding of the psychology and science behind climate change, and a new community of motivated changemakers for ongoing collaboration.

“Climate change is here and impacts are intensifying, which can make people feel hopeless and helpless,” said Kathi King, Course Instructor and CEC’s Director of Education and Operations. “The Climate Stewards program gives people a path forward and a toolkit for turning concern to real, impactful action. It’s a means for learning, a conduit to reclaim power, and a way to connect with local changemakers — all wrapped in a seven-week program.”

CEC’s Climate Stewards course is offered in partnership with the statewide UC Environmental Stewards program. It’s accessible to people of all lifestyles and situations — because anyone and everyone can be a climate leader. The class has three core components:

Once-a-week virtual course sessions: Once-a-week virtual course sessions will occur on Tuesday evenings. Lectures and discussions will include climate communication, the psychology behind climate change, and other important topics for changemakers in training.

Regional field trips: Participants will go on two to four field trips to visit and take part in regional environmental and climate solutions. A special field trip will be offered to the UC Environmental Stewards Statewide Conference , a convergence of environmental stewards from across the state.

, a convergence of environmental stewards from across the state. Stewardship Project: Course participants will have the opportunity to incubate their own local environmental initiatives. In past cohorts, alumni succeeded in adding climate programs to foundations, non-profits, city governments, and retirement communities.

For example, Climate Stewards alumna Ali Hanson created an educational initiative focused on conscious living, sustainable swaps, and proper waste disposal. That project became the foundation for The Mindful Edit, a platform that helps busy people build more intentional, sustainable lives through approachable resources and everyday actions. Ali also used her knowledge from the course to found Civic & Soil , a consulting business helping hospitality brands reduce waste and improve operational and communication practices in service of a healthier community and planet. What began as one Climate Stewardship Project has grown into two mission-driven ventures that empower individuals and businesses to be part of the climate solution.

“Becoming a Climate Steward gave me facts to stand on and the tools to talk about them,” Ali said. “I’ll always be an ambassador for this program. It’s approachable for anyone, no matter where they are on their climate journey, and it gave me both the confidence and the community to keep making an impact.”

The course fee is $360 and covers part of the cost of instructor time, field trips, and UC Environmental Stewards program fees. CEC scholarships that cover half of the program fees are available to Central Coast residents who express financial need. Additionally, eight full scholarships are available for K-12 teachers in Santa Barbara County to support teachers to build climate into curricula.

Learn more about CEC’s Climate Stewards program and sign up here: https://cec.pub/fall26-climate-stewards

About the Community Environmental Council (CEC)

CEC advances rapid, equitable solutions to the climate crisis, including transitioning to 100% clean energy and transportation, promoting climate-smart agriculture and regenerative food systems, reducing waste and single-use plastics, and strengthening community resilience. CEC also leads innovative programs such as the Climate Stewards certification, which equips Central Coast residents to take meaningful local climate action, and operates the Environmental Hub in downtown Santa Barbara as a center for public engagement and collaboration.

Recognized as a 2020 California Nonprofit of the Year and a City of Santa Barbara Climate Hero, CEC is led by CEO Sigrid Wright, named 2022 Congressional Woman of the Year. Learn more about CEC’s impacts at CECSB.org/impact.