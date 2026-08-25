The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has selected Mission Scholar David Esquivel Belmonte, a senior at Carpinteria High School, as a recipient of its prestigious Gates Scholarship. Belmonte will attend the University of Southern California on a full-ride scholarship, where he plans to study civil engineering.

“Getting the Gates Scholarship means the world to me. College felt out of reach for my family because we didn’t have the funds to pay for it. Now I don’t have to worry about the money and I can just focus on my education. I’m studying civil engineering because I want to one day run my own construction and development company,” said Belmonte.

The Gates Scholarship application process — which includes multiple essays and a personal interview — is rigorous and time-consuming. From standardized test prep to college admissions guidance, mock interviews, and academic coaching, each Mission Scholar receives the tools needed to succeed in college and beyond, including securing financial aid through organizations like the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

“The Gates Scholarship is one of the most competitive awards in the country, with less than 1% of applicants selected,” said Katie Kinsella, Mission Scholars’ Director, Strategy, Programs & Impact. “Mission Scholars provides talented, low-income students with wrap-around college admissions guidance and mentorship that support this type of rigorous application process.”

Belmonte is the fourth Mission Scholar in the past six years to be named a Gates Scholar — a track record the organization attributes to its comprehensive and customized approach to college access.

“Mission Scholars was a huge help,” Belmonte said. “They provided support through every step of the eight-month-long process. Without that, I do not think I would have made it this far.”

About Mission Scholars

Mission Scholars uses comprehensive college admissions guidance, mentorship, and career development training to help exceptional, low-income students reach their full potential and become a force for change in their communities.