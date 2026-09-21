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On Wednesday, September 9th, Solvang Elementary School District successfully refinanced approximately $2.37 million of its outstanding General Obligation Bonds, saving taxpayers approximately $557k over the remaining life of the bonds.

Refunding bonds, which are similar in purpose to refinancing a home mortgage, pay off existing debt with funds borrowed at a lower interest cost. The lower interest rate reduces property taxes collected to pay annual debt service payments, resulting in savings passed onto taxpayers. The bonds were refinanced without extending the term of the prior bonds. The refinancing is scheduled to close on Wednesday, September 23, 2026.

The 2026 Refunding Bonds were issued at a true interest cost (aggregate borrowing cost to district taxpayers) of 3.91%, considerably lower than the 4.70% average borrowing cost of the original bonds. The reduction in interest rate is what ultimately generates cost savings that are passed on to homeowners.

“This refinancing reflects our ongoing commitment to responsible fiscal stewardship and ensures our taxpayers see real, tangible savings, without any change to the terms voters originally approved,” said Sierra Loughridge, Superintendent of Solvang Elementary School District. “We’re proud to return more than half a million dollars in savings to our community while continuing to invest in our students.”

This transaction reflects Solvang Elementary School District’s commitment to sound financial management on behalf of the taxpayers who approved these bond measures.