Santa Barbara Sister Cities 70th International Dinner Held in Tandem with Toba Japan 60th Anniversary Celebration

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2026 Sister Cities International Dinner attracted members from six sister cities, who provided dishes from their member countries that proved to be an interesting and delicious menu for this year’s honored visiting delegation from Toba, Japan who were here celebrating the 60th Anniversary of the Sister Cities International partnership between Santa Barbara and Toba, Japan.

The evening included dining, a sharing from Atsushi Kotake Mayor of Toba Japan, Councilmember Kristen Snedden, Margaret Saavedra, Linda Mathews and Takako Wakita, Founder and President Emeritus of Santa Barbara Toba Sister Cities.

Takako Wakita with Kosei Murota, Consul General Japan LA and Wade Nomura, former Mayor of Carpinteria | Credit: Bonnie Carroll

SB Mayor Randy Rowse at podium with Arsuchi Kotake Mayor of Toba Japan | Credit: Bonnie Carroll

Takako Wakita, Founder & President Emeritus SB/Toba Sister Cities | Credit: Bonnie Carroll

Credit: Bonnie Carroll

SB Former Mayor Helene Schneider welcomes Toba guests | Credit: Bonnie Carroll

Entertainment included dancing by 2026 Spirit of Fiesta Jenna Ramirez and Junior Spirit Penny Hernandez, and Japanese singer Harumi Furukawa had the crowd on their feet applauding. The cities gift drawing was greatly appreciated by lucky winners.

Mayor Randy Rowse met a day earlier with Mayor Kotake at SB Historical Museum to present a proclamation of 60 years Sister Cities International partnership and attend a dinner party at the University Cub, where all guests sang happy birthday. Kosie Murota, Consul General of Japan LA and Wade Nomura, former Mayor of Carpinteria also attended and spoke from the podium.

Kudos to the event planning committee members and volunteers for this outstanding series of events honoring our visiting dignitaries from Toba and their 60th Anniversary.

For Sister Cities membership information visit: http://www.santabarbaraca.gov.