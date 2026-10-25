Honey Bear is as sweet as her name, loving humans and always happy to receive pets and treats. While this 12-month-old sweetie isn’t a huge fan of other cats, that just means she wants you all to herself! She likes to explore her surroundings, but really she loves nothing more than endless affection and snuggle time. Give her some kindness and she’ll reward you with purrs and love.

All of our cats are neutered or spayed, treated for fleas, vaccinated, and microchipped. Check out our website http://www.asapcats.org for adoptable cats, adoption applications, and to learn more about fostering and volunteer opportunities. You can also email info@asapcats.org or call us at 805-683-3368.