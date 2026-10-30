Troy

Credit: Courtesy

Troy is a one and a half year old, 65 lb., neutered male German Sheperd/Husky mix looking for a forever home. Troy is full of the joy of life — romping through playgroup with other dogs, charming the people he meets, and filling a home with personality and noise (the good kind). He’s affectionate, fun-loving, and thrives with company other dogs that he’s compatible with. Troy has had the benefit of recent professional behavior training provided by K-9 PALS to help him succeed in a new home. He’s looking for someone to provide structure, patience, and continue the training that will help him be the best boy he can be.

K-9 Placement and Assistance League, Inc. (K-9 PALS) is promoting Troy and other dogs for adoption. For adoption of fostering inquiries call 805-681-5285 at the Santa Barbara County Animal Services Shelter, 5473 Overpass Road, Santa Barbara, CA, or foster coordinator atsbcassouthfostercoordinator@ gmail.com or 805-699-0975.

K-9 Placement and Assistance League, Inc. (K-9 PALS) is the all-volunteer, non-profit 501C3 organization dedicated to saving lives of homeless and abandoned dogs in the Santa Barbara County Animal Shelters and other dogs in need. K-9 PALS provides life-saving veterinary care, behavior enrichment, daily supplies and equipment, facility renovations,and other resources for the dogs of the SBCAS Animal Shelters and K-9 PALS Sanctuary Program. K-9 PALS is currently urgently appealing for donations to purchase two commercial washing machines for Santa Barbara County Shelter! If you can’t adopt, donate to K-9 PALS! To learn more about the great work K-9 PALS does and donate go to http://www.k-9pals.org, 805-570-0415, info@k-9pals.org, K-9 PALS, P.O. Box 60755 Santa Barbara, CA 93160-0755.

Cotton

Credit: Courtesy

Cotton was named for his incredibly soft, fluffy coat. We believe he may be a Keeshond mix but whatever his breed, he is truly incredible! Cotton is sweet, well-socialized, smart, eager to please, and loves playing with people and other dogs. At only 14 weeks old, he is ready for a permanent home! Cotton will be approximately 15 pounds when full grown.

Please visit our website at https://www.sparkrescue.org/available-dogs-cats to learn more about these and other available puppies and kitties.

Spark Rescue is an all-volunteer, foster based, non-profit 501C3 rescue. Spark Rescue places each rescued animal in a safe, loving home as they await adoption. Each animal receives vaccinations, testing, veterinary care, and are spayed or neutered and chipped before adoption. Spark Rescue commits to helping animals in danger of euthanasia and homelessness find stable loving homes

To donate, please visit http://www.sparkrescue.org/donations. For more information about Spark Rescue or becoming a foster, please visit our website at http://www.sparkrescue.org or email us at sparkadoptions@gmail.com, or Spark Rescue Santa Barbara, PO Box 8445, Goleta, CA 93118