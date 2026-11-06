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Harlow

Harlow has never lost a professional baseball game, missed a mortgage payment, or been eliminated from Jeopardy! She also has an undefeated record at Wimbledon!

Sure, she’s only six months old and hasn’t actually done any of those things, but why focus on the details?

What we do know is that Harlow is sweet, social, playful, and ready for her forever home!

Come visit Harlow at the Santa Barbara Humane – Santa Barbara Campus. Adoption Hours: 12–4:30 PM daily, except Wednesdays http://www.sbhumane.org

805-964-4777

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Oswald

This bunny boy is under a year old and is very gentle and sweet-natured. He is on the small side and won’t grow much more. As the photo shows, Oswald is adorable but he is a little lonely at the shelter and could make a good companion if you have single bunny looking for a friend. On the other hand, if you want a single bunny to adore and spoil and spend a lot of time with then Oswald is your boy!

Tom & Jack

This pair of young guinea-pig boys is guaranteed entertainment for the lucky adopter who takes them home! They are very active and enjoy chasing each other and popcorning, which is guinea-pig for “jumping for joy.” Tom is the sleek, tri-colored American breed and Jack is a tri-colored, swirly-coated Abyssinian breed of piggie. They are high-energy and sweet-tempered and all that you could wish for in your own pair of guinea-pigs!

Credit: Courtesy

Come meet Jack & Tom, Oswald, and many other sweet furries who are ready for adoption at BUNS (Bunnies Urgently Needing Shelter) All rabbits are spayed/neutered, vaccinated and micro-chipped before adoption. BUNS is located at SB County Animal Services on 5474 Overpass Rd. in Goleta, Open Tues-Sun from 1 – 4 p.m.and Saturday from 12 to 5 p.m., or by appointment. Go to http://www.bunssb.org, call (805) 683-0521, or email info@bunssb.org, for more info.