Credit: Courtesy

Phillip

I am a neutered male, red and brown Rottweiler and Labrador Retriever.

The shelter staff think I am about 1 year and 4 months old. I weigh approximately 86.20 lbs.

Phillip is a handsome boy with a gorgeous bright red coat and an even brighter personality. This friendly boy loves meeting new people and greets everyone with a gentle enthusiasm that instantly wins hearts. He’s curious about other dogs and is always interested when he sees potential new furry friends. Smart and eager to please, Phillip shines when it’s time to show off his commands—especially if there are treats involved. Training time is one of his favorite ways to bond, learn, and earn those tasty rewards. If you’re looking for a sweet, social companion who’s both affectionate and motivated, Phillip might be the perfect addition to your family. He’s ready to make new friends and find a home where he can continue to grow, learn, and love.

Please email: sbcassouthfostercoordin ator@gmail.com to learn more.

Dancer

Credit: Courtesy

Dancer is a blind 12-year-old female brown brindle Australian Cattle Dog mix weighing approximately 27 pounds, available for adoption at the Lompoc Animal Center. Staff describe Dancer as a senior dog with the adventurous spirit of a dog half her age. This sweet, mature dog loves exploring new places, tasty treats, and responds well to gentle affection. Dancer is blind; she needs a patient, understanding companion who will help her navigate the world with confidence. Give us a call to find out if you are a forever match for this special senior canine companion waiting to meet you. Adoption fees include spaying, microchipping, vaccinations, flea treatment, and a health and wellness exam.

The Lompoc division of Santa Barbara County Animal Services is located at 1501 West Central in Lompoc. Stop by Tuesday through Sunday or call (833) 422-8413 for more information about available animals throughout the County. The friendly staff will be happy to assist you. Are you looking for a different type of pet?

Visit https://countyofsb.org/ phd/animal/petsearch.sbc to see all of the local adoptable animals.

Want to help but need more time to commit? Our adoptable animals, including those too young to be adopted, are available for fostering. Visit https://www.countyofsb. org/1416/Foster to apply.

To learn more about CAPA, a non-profit organization committed to supporting the medical and behavioral needs of the animals in the Lompoc Valley, and our partnership with the Santa Barbara County Animal Services, follow us on Facebook at http://www.Facebook.com/ CapaofLompoc or visit CAPA’s website at http://www.LompocCAPA.org for the shelter wish list, information on how to become a volunteer, and donation opportunities.