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Grayson & Victor

If you’re looking for a fun pair of guinea-pigs these boys are ready for you! They are beautifully bonded, are friendly and relaxed, and have the coolest coloring in their coats. They also enjoy lounging on laps. Both are smooth-coated American breed piggies. Victor and Grayson will bring wheeks, whistles and guinea-pig purrs to make your home a happy, delightful place!

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Madison

Here is the sweetest young girl bunny you could ever hope to meet. She was raised from birth in a loving foster home and was a happy-go-lucky rabbit from the beginning. It was sad for her to lose that home and come to the shelter environment, but she is resilient and making the best of it. She is also patiently waiting for the luckiest person or family to discover her and add her adorable self to their family.

Come meet Grayson & Victor, Madison, and many other sweet furries who are ready for adoption at BUNS (Bunnies Urgently Needing Shelter) All rabbits are spayed/neutered, vaccinated and micro-chipped before adoption. BUNS is located at SB County Animal Services on 5474 Overpass Rd. in Goleta, Open Tues-Sun from 1 – 4 p.m. and Saturday from 12 to 5 p.m., or by appointment. Go to http://www.bunssb.org, call (805) 683-0521, or email info@bunssb.org, for more info.

Bubz

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Bubz has reviewed the concept of a “lap dog” and has found the existing definition unnecessarily restrictive. Oh, it has to be a little dog? According to who? Big Furniture? Bubz is a three-year-old Labrador/German Shepherd mix at our Santa Maria Campus, and he would like everyone to stop getting hung up on technicalities like “size,” “personal space,” and “I need circulation in my legs.”

Bubz is a big, affectionate guy who gets very excited about his favorite people. Sometimes the love arrives at a higher velocity than anticipated. You’re thinking, “Aw, he’s coming over for a cuddle,” and Bubz is thinking, “CORRECT. PREPARE YOUR ENTIRE BODY.” He’s smart, housetrained, knows some basic commands, and walks nicely on leash. He’ll benefit from continued work on impulse control and manners, particularly around smaller humans, because Bubz occasionally forgets that enthusiasm is not measured by how much of yourself you can bring to the situation at once. With other dogs, he can be selective, so slow introductions would be best.

But underneath all that, Bubz is a world-class cuddle bug who wants to be close to his people, soak up affection, head out on adventures, and then return home to his rightful place directly on top of you. Is he technically too big for your lap? Maybe. Is that Bubz’s problem? Absolutely not.

We are open for adoptions from 12 to 4:30 PM every day except Wednesdays.

Santa Barbara Humane offers high-quality, affordable medical care, dog training, and adoption through its two campuses in Santa Maria and Santa Barbara. Walk-in adoption hours are from 12-4:30 PM every day except Wednesdays. All other services are by appointment only from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily. Make an appointment at http://www.sbhumane.org or call 805-964-4777.